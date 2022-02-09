Trail Blazing Ventures Ltd. Announces Change of Financial Year End

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2022) - Trail Blazing Ventures Ltd. BLAZ (the "Corporation") a capital pool company as defined under Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies (the "CPC Policy") of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), announces that it intends to change its financial year end from December 31 to September 30. Following this change, the next financial year end will be September 30, 2022, which aligns to the Corporation's year end with the financial statements filed with its initial public offering, for the period ended September 30, 2021.

Additional details regarding this change to the Corporation's Fiscal year-end, including the Corporation's interim reporting periods will be available in the Corporation's Notice of Change of Financial Year-End prepared in accordance with section 4.8 of National Instrument 51-102, which is available on SEDAR.

ABOUT THE CORPORATION

The Corporation is a capital pool company (a "CPC") that has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. Except as specifically contemplated in the Exchange's CPC Policy, until the completion of its qualifying transaction, the Corporation will not carry on business, other than the identification and evaluation of businesses or assets with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction (as defined in the CPC Policy).

For further information, please contact:

Darren Bondar

Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Director

Trail Blazing Ventures Ltd.

Telephone: 1-800-503-1875

Email: info@trailblazingventures.com



To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/113331