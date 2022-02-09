(ARGO) News: Why is Argo Group stock dropping? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2022) - Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims against Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. ("Argo" or the "Company") ARGO and its officers and directors for violations of federal securities laws.

On February 8, 2022, Argo announced its fourth-quarter 2021 financial results will include up to $140 million of net adverse prior-year reserve development, and also some non-operating charges. According to Argo, the biggest reserve increase relates to construction defect claims within the company's U.S. business, in addition to reserve increases in the Run-off division. Along with this, Argo says that as part of an ongoing strategic review and recent operating results, it's expecting an impairment of goodwill and intangible assets expense of between $40 million to $45 million related to the firm's Syndicate 1200 business in Q4.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or are an Argo shareholder who lost money on your investment and are interested in learning more about how to recover your money and the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

