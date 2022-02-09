PlantFuel Clarifies Terms of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Mississauga, Ontario – TheNewswire – February 9, 2022 – PlantFuel Life Inc. FUEL FUEL PLFLF BR ("PlantFuel" or the "Company") wishes to clarify the terms of its previously announced private placement (the "Private Placement") of up to 6,000,000 units (the "Units"), at a price of $0.50 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000.
Each Unit will be comprised of one common share (each a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Share of the Company, at a price of $0.62 per Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.
The Shares and Warrants issued will be subject to a four-month hold period, pursuant to securities laws in Canada.
The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placement to support its launch at Amazon and GNC and also for general working capital.
The company has also launched its investor relations website www.PlantFuellife.com. This will allow investors to access all relevant information about the company stock, business and products.
About PlantFuel Life Inc.
PlantFuel Life Inc is a scientifically focused, plant-based wellness company managed by successful entrepreneurs with extensive experience in the areas of consumer-packaged goods, manufacturing, logistics, and distribution. https://plantfuellife.com/
The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.
Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.