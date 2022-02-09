CSE Bulletin: Name and Symbol Change - Prisma Capital Inc. (PMS)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 9 février/February 2022) Prisma Capital Inc. has announced a name and symbol change to Prisma Exploration Inc. (PMS)
Shares will begin trading under the new name, symbol and with a new CUSIP number on February 11, 2022.
Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com
Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on February 10, 2022. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.
_________________________________
Prisma Capital Inc. a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Prisma Exploration Inc. (PMS)
Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom, le nouveau symbole et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 11 février 2022.
Les documents de divulgation sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com
Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 10 février 2022. Les concessionnaires sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.
|
Effective Date/ Date effective :
|
le 11 février/February 2022
|
Old Symbol/Vieux symbole :
|PCC
|
New Symbol/Nouveau symbole :
|PMS
|
New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP :
|74290D 10 5
|
New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN :
|CA 74290D 10 5 0
|
Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN :
|74276F108/CA74276F1080
If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com
Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.