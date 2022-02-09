Elden Consulting & Industrial Services Joins Reliable Industrial Group (RIG)



Elden Consulting Joins Reliable Industrial Group

Industrial chemical cleaning and lube oil flushing company Elden Consultants & Industrial Services has joined Reliable Industrial Group (RIG), enhancing RIG's service offering with Elden's in-house experts. With over 20 years of industrial system cleaning and commissioning services, Elden's team brings efficient processes and a unique methodology developed over decades of experience.

Primarily an engineering house, Elden has a strong background in piping engineering and design, flow dynamics, and effective methods of industrial chemical cleaning and pre-commission services that help customers reach cleanliness levels on time, on budget, and using safe and proven approaches. This matches RIG's approach to reliability and commissioning services, which focuses on safety, efficiency, providing superior services, and building valued partnerships with customers.

"Elden's engineering and operational expertise will be used to enhance RIG's suite of services which include lube oil flushing, industrial chemical cleaning, steam blowing, and other pre-commission and reliability services. By expanding internal engineering capabilities, RIG will be able to further serve customers' needs around lubrication management, turnaround service planning, asset and equipment life-extension, emergency services and more," said Keith Stanisewski, Partner at Elden Consulting and Industrial Services.

This addition also expands Reliable Industrial Group's service center network, providing more resources in the northeastern region of the United States. In addition, Elden brings experience in municipal water and wastewater systems, pharmaceuticals, and commercial buildings that add some additional markets to RIG's current portfolio.

"We are delighted to add the Elden team and their considerable expertise to our team at RIG. Their background and methodologies align very well with our approach to servicing our clients' needs on critical path projects. This also accelerates our capabilities in several markets we are starting to do regular work in, including nuclear power plants, municipal water plants and pharmaceutical & medical facilities," said Jason Bandy, President of Reliable Industrial Group.

About Reliable Industrial Group (RIG)

Reliable Industrial Group (RIG) (www.therigteam.com) has locations throughout the U.S. and Canada, with primary service operation in Houston, Texas. RIG performs technically advanced, highly specialized industrial pre-commission cleaning, lube oil flushing, industrial chemical cleaning, varnish mitigation, steam and air blows, hydrolazing and other emergency, pre- and post-operational decontamination services to guarantee system cleanliness on critical turbine, compressor and hydraulic systems in North America. The company was founded in 1989 and is experiencing consistent growth by providing the market with technically trained operators and engineers. For more information, please contact info@therigteam.com.

