AQuity Earns Best in KLAS Recognition for 4th Consecutive Year

2022 Best in KLAS Icon
AQuity Solutions has been recognized by KLAS Research as the 2022 Best in KLAS Transcription Service. This marks the fourth consecutive year AQuity has earned the recognition based on random surveys of active clients of competing industry vendors. KLAS rankings are considered the gold standard in the Health Information Management and Revenue Cycle Management industries for their accurate, honest, and impartial research analytics.
"Our continued success with KLAS shows why it's so important to invest in quality, security, and customer satisfaction," noted Regina Buchwald, VP of AQuity's Transcription Services division. "As the industry continues to evolve, there are still certain specialties and complex workflow scenarios where transcription is still the most cost-effective way to document. We see this recognition as validation of our unwavering commitment to the discipline and our ongoing transcription service business strategy."
"Our comprehensive Transcription solutions have led the industry for many years," added Jason Kolinoski, AQuity's COO. "As we've extended our offerings with industry-leading Virtual Scribe and Coding solutions, we are committed to helping our clients reduce costs, improve the quality of documentation, and increase value across the middle revenue cycle. Earning top rankings in all three disciplines, based on multiple industry client surveys, while continuing to grow the business during COVID, speaks volumes about our entire team and our commitment to client outcomes."
"We take KLAS rankings very seriously and put a high priority on our performance across all business units," added Kashyap Joshi, AQuity's CEO. "Winning our fourth consecutive recognition for transcription services based on client surveys is very gratifying. We are very proud of how our team continues to lead the industry."
About AQuity
AQuity Solutions delivers superior clinical and financial results to healthcare provider clients through outsourced services. Headquartered in Cary, NC, AQuity employs over 8,000 clinical documentation specialists throughout the U.S., India, Australia, Canada, and the UK for medical transcription, medical coding, virtual scribing, interim management, and medico-legal document preparation services. With over 45 years of experience, the company is recognized by KLAS and Black Book as a leading vendor in multiple disciplines. AQuity is privately held.
