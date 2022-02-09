The Family Resource Network Announces Morristown, NJ-Attorney Peter T. Donnelly as New Board President

Morristown, NJ-Attorney Peter T. Donnelly
Morristown, NJ-Attorney Peter T. Donnelly in a white button-down shirt.
The Family Resource Network's Board of Trustees is pleased to announce Peter Donnelly as its new President, effective January 2022. Mr. Donnelly, a highly regarded lawyer and community leader, brings a wealth of leadership experience and a passion for positive change within local communities to his new role. He succeeds Warren Josephson who will now assume the role of Chairman.
"Our board of trustees is thrilled to have a leader of Peter's caliber to guide the Family Resource Network (FRN)," said CEO, Liza Gundell. "Peter possesses the qualifications and expertise to grow FRN into an even greater, more successful organization and to create a lasting impact on those we serve."
Mr. Donnelly is a founding partner of the Morristown-based law firm of Donnelly Minter & Kelly and the chair of the Firm's Real Estate Law Department, focused on transactional real estate and renewable energy. With more than 20 years of experience, he represents clients in commercial leasing, real estate financing, and environmental law compliance and advises, negotiates and documents the purchase and sale of commercial real property including Section 1031 exchanges of real property. Mr. Donnelly also advises closely held businesses, including corporations, limited liability companies, professional practices, and other entities and their owners on a variety of business issues, including structuring and negotiating business formations, acquisitions and sales.
Mr. Donnelly is a graduate of Villanova University and St. John's University School of Law.
About the Family Resource Network
The Family Resource Network is a comprehensive, family-focused network of organizations designed to meet the growing need for community-based programs and services to individuals and families with a variety of disabilities and chronic conditions through our three affiliate organizations: Autism Services of New Jersey, Caregivers of New Jersey, and Epilepsy Services of New Jersey. With more than 50 programs and services available across all 21 counties for New Jersey residents living with epilepsy, autism, blindness and visual impairments, intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities, and chronic illness, The Family Resource Network (FRN) and its affiliates have been affecting lives of thousands of families across New Jersey for more than 50 years. To learn more and contribute, please visit www.familyresourcenetwork.org.
About Donnelly Minter & Kelly, LLC
Donnelly Minter & Kelly, LLC is a progressive law firm with traditional values focusing on commercial litigation, commercial real estate, corporate transactions, representation of small and medium-sized businesses, and trust and estate planning and administration.
