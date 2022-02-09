INTEGRIM Proudly Welcomes Blas Garza to the Commercial Team in the Capacity of Director of Business Development U.S.

Graduate of Bachelors in Business Administration, Blas Garza has devoted a significant portion of his career to advising business and commercial leaders, helping them identify the most promising levers for growth and profitability, suggesting necessary operational transformations, and determining the technology solutions most conducive to the achievement of their business objectives.
An effective sales leader and communicator, Blas is highly appreciated by clients and fellow workers for his collaborative leadership style and ability to mobilize resources, especially when undertaking larger-scale projects. He is driven by a passion for building strong relationships with his clients as the bridge that leads to building trust and delivering service regardless of what he sold.
Blas started his sales career unwittingly in 2004 in a customer service position with a denim manufacturer operating in Texas who sold to large U.S. Clothing brands, then he moved to the largest outsourcing trading company, as a merchandiser for private labels. In the following years, he jumped into the Food Industry in charge of improving and growing Sales in all markets across the U.S. and northern Mexico for companies like Mars and McCain Foods, the world's largest manufacturer of potato products.
"We are very proud and excited to have a commercial leader such as Blas coming on board to help us grow our U.S. and North American markets. His business development skills and experience coupled with strong sets of personal values is definitively a short- and long-term asset for our company," recounts Daniel Desgagné, Chief Operating Officer with INTEGRIM.
At INTEGRIM Corp. based out of the Greater Boston Area, Blas Garza's mission will be to boost company penetration into the mid and large public and private corporate sectors in the United States and develop a network of business partners.
About INTEGRIM
For close to 30 years, INTEGRIM has been helping organizations enhance productivity and efficiency by using innovative technology to simplify and automate their operating processes.
Over time, INTEGRIM has earned the trust of hundreds of small and large organizations across multiple sectors of activity in Canada. With the opening of an office in the Greater Boston Area, the stage has been set to substantiate the company's service offering for markets in the United States.
INTEGRIM provides a comprehensive portfolio of dedicated financial process management services and cloud-based solutions (accounts payable, accounts receivable, T&E…) which extend to other critical business processes, such as client or staff growth and logistics chain management. Innovative and dynamic, INTEGRIM understands the needs of clients. Business partner par excellence, INTEGRIM is particularly well poised to help organizations large and small enhance their operational and financial performance.
INTEGRIM's close cooperation with clients and partners is fuelled by our commitment and capacity to provide and deploy performance-oriented systems intended to support clients on their digital transformation journey.
For further details, please visit www.integrim.ca.
