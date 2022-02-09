New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2022) - Value Finance team is happy to update the community regarding its VFT Pool Testing, which is set to begin. The news comes after the launch of the stake dapp with 100% APY.
Value Finance is a Blockchain development platform created to serve as a bridge that will enhance upcoming/existing projects in development of their products and services.
Value technology will strictly focus on adopting the latest development measures on blockchain while making its products and services available to platforms to essentially utilize the product as their own. ValueFi will help create a conducive environment for project developments and growth at every process of the project under the platform.
Figure 1: Value Finance Stake Dapp Launched With 100% APY & VFT Pool Test Phase Begins
CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko Listing
Value finance completed a 1300 BNB hardcap within a 48 hour period and was listed on PancakeSwap, 60% lp locked 1yr, along with the successful listing at CoinMarketCap & Coingecko.
KYC & Audit done by Solidproof, as the team has locked the tokens.
VFT Pool is also a utility dapp where users can stake VFT to generate tokens that are listed there and along with the company's Lp stake launching together.
Upcoming Utilities:
VFT Pool, VFT launchpad, VFT Lending, VFT merch stores, VFT multi chain dapp scanner, and VFT capital funds are being developed and some are at advanced stage of completion.
Upcoming Marketing:
- Ambassador program,
- Press releases, ads banners on CMC/CoinGecko & other crypto site. Google SEO Social ads as well.
Listing on either Gateio, Mexc, KuCoin & Bitrue this month.
- AMA's and ads on top quality groups,
- Partnerships
Current Event: The project's Stake pool is live with 100% APY: https://staking.valuefinance.io
CoinMarketCap: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/value-finance/
PooCoin: https://poocoin.app/tokens/0x14e8bcd053e68a22f239b9e9bead87932465d245
PancakeSwap: https://pancakeswap.finance/swap#/swap?outputCurrency=0x14e8bcd053e68a22f239b9e9bead87932465d245
Audit: https://github.com/solidproof/smart-contract-audits/blob/main/SmartContract_Audit_Solidproof_Value_Finance.pdf
Twitter: https://twitter.com/valuefinance_
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100076642383974
Telegram Group: https://t.me/ValueFichat
Telegram Channel: https://t.me/ValueFiann
Github: https://github.com/ValueFi
Medium: https://medium.com/@ValueFi
Media Details
Company Name: Value Finance Corporation
Contact Name: Luka Anthony
Email: Support@ValueFinance.io
Website: https://valuefinance.io
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/113256
