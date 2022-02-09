Jitendra Vaswani – How He Turned His Blogging into Million Dollar Empire

Japan, Japan, Wed, 09 Feb 2022 11:50:08 / Comserve Inc. / -- Jitendra Vaswani- a popular international keynote speaker and digital marketing practitioner, is currently living in digital nomad lifestyle
Jitendra Vaswani- a popular international keynote speaker and digital marketing practitioner, is currently living in digital nomad lifestyle. He is the founder of BloggersIdeas.com- an Internet Marketing blog where he has even interviewed some of the legends of marketing like Rand Fishkin and Neil Patel.
Early Life
As a small boy, Jitendra was always bullied by seniors and friends for his dull look and compared to the other children. He was continually demotivated by his friends and even by his own brother. His school friends taunted him, and he was also given the tagline that he would never be successful in life. However, it was not late when Jitendra realized all these wrong perceptions and started dealing with emails instead of indulging in games. He also got into watching more inspirational videos and movies. This was how his early life, which was initially filled with trouble and bullies, suddenly got on the right track.
Jitendra Vaswani's Expertise in Digital Marketing
Jitendra Vaswani possesses more than eight years of skilled expertise in the field of Digital Marketing. He has successfully served as a marketing trainer, consultant, and speaker. Well, it is hard to believe that a marketing professional has also written a book named "Inside A Hustler's Brain: In Pursuit of Financial Freedom." More than 20000 copies of this book have been sold throughout the world.
Jitendra has even trained more than 10000 digital marketing specialists up until now and is also into conducting workshops on digital marketing throughout the world. This marketing consultant, trainer, and digital marketing expert's main objective is to help individuals build their businesses by way of digitization and making them realize that when you dream of something, it comes true, provided you remain self-driven.
Core Specialties
To start with the specialties of Jitendra Vaswani, he was the ex-Brand Ambassador of an International Payment Solution Company called Payoneer. Jitendra's knowledge in all these fields is apt to possess more than 8 years of skilled experience in blogging, SEO, Adwords, WordPress SEO, digital marketing, and social media marketing. He even has a very strong online impact on some of the most well-known social media platforms.
Jitendra possesses hands-on experience handling eCommerce or service or product-based sites and is into top-quality client interaction through chats, conference calls, Skype, and emails. He also has good knowledge of different online marketing terms such as social media optimization, search engine optimization, and Google Adwords. He even possesses a good working knowledge of the present and emerging technologies and trends. Analyzing the sites, portals, and blogs of the clients and suggesting all-important changes for their SEO campaigns is something that Jitendra excels at.
His core specialties include:
- Inbound marketing
- Marketing plan development
- Engagement
- Listening
- Site audit
- Social accounts management
- Audience analysis
- Competitor analysis
- Content curation
- Market insights
- Social media mentor
- Leading digital analytics and tools
- Digital marketing training
- Social business transformation
- Digital marketing speaker
- Make money online from coaching
- Life coach speaker
- Motivational speaker
Long Story Cut Short
Life is not a bed of roses for anybody. It was not easy, and it is not easy even today. There is huge competition around, and only people who are able to fight the challenges that come their way can emerge successful in life. And this is what Jitendra Vaswani has done. He never felt discouraged by all the bullies and challenges before him. Of course, he was an introvert, but he soon turned into an extrovert, fighting all his weaknesses and taking up all challenges coming his way.
He took up a number of jobs because of the pressure from his family, but one day, he ultimately reached SEO, which was a life-changing moment for him. He had his hands on blogging and found it one of the most interesting parts of his life. Though he initially earned a very nominal salary, he moved on to become one of the industry's most successful digital marketing experts.
Today, Jitendra Vaswani is not just the founder of BloggersIdeas.com but even Digiexe Digital Marketing Agency, Schema Plugin Schema Ninja, and Tech Blog Tech Noven.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.