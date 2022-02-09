London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2022) - Talkado ($TALK), a community-driven, automated hyper deflationary, effortless, and frictionless high-yield aggregation protocol, is pleased to let its community know about a new project to leverage a revolutionary recursive algorithm for coin holders, robust liquidity, and perennial charity contributions.

Talkado is an automated aggregation protocol that is positioned to change the crypto market by channeling the power of decentralized finance (DeFi) to fight against climate change and global humanitarian crises.

Talkado Introduces Revolutionary Project to Advance DeFi Ecosystem

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8520/113263_f6440f37f4d0388e_001full.jpg

In a three multidimensional phase, Talkado will be leveraging its features on the Binance Smart Chain.

These three phases will ultimately strengthen the Talkado ecosystem: the Talkado Coin (TALK), the Talkado NFT Multivendor Marketplace, and the Talkado Token Sale Launchpad.

The company has passed a successful audit and the report is available on the website.

As a completely autonomous and decentralized platform, the community and team will be able to focus fully on the developmental plans.

"Talkado is an exciting venture," says Oti Edema, Talkado CEO and Founder. "At the launch of each phase, members of the community will see redistribution and global returns in social impact."

The Talkado Coin (TALK), the native currency of the Talkado Protocol, is developed on the Binance smart chain network to provide a speedy, affordable, and user-friendly platform and ensure low transaction fee structures.

Embedded into the Talkado smart contract are functions that are sustainable to Talkado's mission:

40% of the tax is unruggable liquidity, in which the funds are initially locked to create ever-increasing liquidity and opportunity for the community to decide how to direct for future development.

30% of the tax is shared among all Talkado coin holders as Reflection.

20% of the tax is allocated to causes combating climate change;

10% of the tax is auto crushed to ensure hyper deflation as the total quantity of Talkado is reduced over time.

With Takado Coin as the primary coin for payment, rewards and deposits, the protocol presents a game-changing NFT multivendor marketplace designed to benefit the ecosystem for creators, buyers, and sellers of NFTS.

Payments, rewards, and incentives will be offered in the marketplace with Talkado coin as the community comes together to trade NFTs.

Finally, the Talkado token sale launchpad will activate the application of brand new technology through features that will be revealed after receiving a patent approval.

At this junction, investors will be required to hold certain quantities of Talkado coin to participate in launchpad projects.

Talkado Coin, which was recently listed on Hotbit, is already available on Pancakeswap and XT Exchange. The Coin which recently made the top 10 gainers list on CoinMarketCap, has also been listed on CoinGecko.

The Talkado Coin was rated in October as the most popular crypto projects.

"When you trade Talkado coin, you are directly contributing to saving the environment," continues Oti Edema.

Above all, Talkado emphasizes global impact through charitable giving and remains committed to influencing the restructure of financial systems to ensure lasting equity and sustainable ventures.

Written by the Talkado Team.

Contact us via:

Email: info@talkado.finance

Website: www.talkado.finance

Telegram Group: https://t.me/TalkadoProtocol

Telegram Channel: https://t.me/talkado

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TalkadoF

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TalkadoFinance/

Talkado on Github: https://github.com/Talkado

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/TalkadoProtocol

Medium: https://talkado.medium.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/talkado-finance

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/113263