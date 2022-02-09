

Chinmaya Mission Pittsburgh is Expanding

Chinmaya Amarnath - Shiva Mandir & Vedantic Center





Chinmaya Mission Pittsburgh (CMP) expects to open Chinmaya Amarnath in June 2022. Chinmaya Amarnath is a brand new 20,000-square-foot Shiva Temple and Vedantic Center located in Mars, PA. This will be the first Hindu temple in the North Hills area and the first Pittsburgh temple in which the presiding deity will be Lord Shiva.

In addition to the temple, the building will serve as a Vedantic and Cultural center. Vedantic programs will include the renowned Bala Vihar program, which is held on Sundays for children ages 2 to 18 and their parents. CMP will also host spiritual discourses (Jnana Yagnas) by renowned Swamins four to six times per year, as well as camps and retreats focused on self-development. Cultural programs will include classical dance and music classes and performances.

The center will also be available for rental for weddings and arangetrams. It will contain a 4,200-square-foot auditorium suitable for seating up to 400 guests, a 250-seat dining room, and 12 classrooms. The 2,500-square-foot temple will feature three deities: Amareshwara (one of Lord Shiva's names), Lalita Tripura Sundari (one of the forms of the Goddess), and Kshipra Prasada Ganesha (the elephant-headed son of Lord Shiva). The temple will also have a separate Nava Graha altar. There will also be a dedicated 330-square-foot meditation room featuring a meditating Lord Shiva (Jagadeeswara) in marble form. Twelve classrooms will provide ample space for Bala Vihar classes and large retreats. One of the classrooms will be specially fitted for dance lessons.

To learn more about Chinmaya Mission Pittsburgh, please visit www.chinmayamissionpittsburgh.org or email hariom@chinmayamissionpittsburgh.org.

