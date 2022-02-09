BedBible.com Reports on 2022 Worldwide Sex Trafficking Statistics

Sex Trafficking Statistics
Sex Trafficking Statistics
BedBible.com has funded a report that spent two months doing in-depth research about worldwide sex trafficking. The report gathered data from 172 countries and analyzed 109.216 identified victims. This is by far the largest study and most comprehensive on the topic. The full report can be found here.
Key findings
-
35 million is the number of victims of sex trafficking every single day
Estimates show that, internationally, only about .04% of survivors of trafficking cases are identified, meaning that the majority of cases go undetected.
-
The "industry" has never been larger - It has an estimated $99 billion market value
To put it into perspective, the sex trafficking industry is larger than the global cocaine market and almost as big as the global PC market. Also, if aggregated the yearly revenue of McDonald's, Netflix, Wall Disney, and Best Buy we have the same value.
-
During the pandemic, online recruitment increased 22%
The analysis found significant growth in the proportion of potential victims for whom Facebook (120% increase) and Instagram (95% increase) were the sites for recruitment.
-
There have never been so many child victims
Worldwide, almost 20% of all victims are children. However, in some parts of Africa and the Mekong region, children are the majority (up to 100%).
-
Why people end up in sex trafficking: Recent migration, Mental Health issues, Unstable housing, Homeless Youth, and Drug abuse
Everyone ending up in a trafficking situation has a clear and identifiable vulnerability that a trafficker preyed upon.
Why is this report useful?
Human trafficking is divided into forced labor and sex trafficking. We've chosen to primarily focus on sex trafficking since this stands for 79% of all human trafficking cases in the world. This detailed-oriented approach makes room for insights that maps sex trafficking in an angle never seen before.
Contact information
This report was conducted by statistician Jacob Østerby who holds a Master's of Science Degree in Business Intelligence. The report is one of the most exhaustive on the topic with data across nations. The research was funded by Bedbible.com; a brand that helps visitors find sex toy products in an unbiased way, and further do in-depth research within the topics of romantics and erotics. Bedbible.com has no ads and is free to use for everyone.
For questions, email the lead researcher at jacob@bedbible.com.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.