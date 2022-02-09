Crypto Country Club Signs First PGA Tour Athlete NFT Joel Dahmen

AUSTIN, Texas - February 9, 2022 - (

)

Crypto Country Club (CCC), an NFT project based out of Austin, are proud to welcome PGA TOUR player Joel Dahmen Wednesday. Dahmen is the first PGA TOUR player to become an ambassador of an NFT project.

Fresh off a Top-10 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Dahmen is set to debut his CCC ambassadorship this week at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

"I've been interested in the crypto(currency) and NFT space for a while now, and this project felt like a perfect fit, for me and my team," Dahmen explained. "I've gotten a chance to interact with the members and founders of the project in person and on Discord, which is also new to me, and I'm excited about what's ahead with this CCC crew. Golfers and golf fans will be able to see the seriousness of this relationship, the value they get, and appeal to the everyday hack like myself."

Crypto Country Club was founded to form an engaged and welcoming community centered around golf and crypto - both of which can be intimidating. CCC intends to bridge that gap and make both more approachable. CCC's NFTs act as a club membership card, with the token holder getting access to real-life benefits.

"I've been a lifelong golfer and have been in the crypto space for three years now, and I really wanted to create something to showcase to golfers what could be possible," Kyler Dawson, Co-Founder of CCC said. "Adding someone like Joel as an ambassador, who is known not only for his fun personality but also his drive and on-course competitiveness, will really help us showcase our community and NFTs to the golf world."

Look out for additional activations between Dahmen and Crypto Country Club throughout 2022 as well as additional athlete ambassador announcements. For more information about the project, visit www.cryptocountryclubnft.com/ccc-wmo-takeover

ABOUT CRYPTO COUNTRY CLUB

Founded in 2021, CCC is based in Austin, Texas. The project is currently 6.5% minted with 1,000 members in the Discord. CCC's passion is to build an all-inclusive country club atmosphere for people who love crypto, NFTs, golf, and good vibes. Crypto CC's first 10,000 Founding Member NFTs will be randomly generated using carefully curated traits with heavy inspiration from the crypto and golf industries.

Kyler Dawson | Co-Founder

kyler@cryptocountryclubnft.com

ABOUT JOEL DAHMEN

Widely known for his personality and cult following on the PGA TOUR, Joel Dahmen broke through with his first win last season at the Corales Puntacana Championship. Dahmen went on to finish 52nd in the FedExCup Standings. Dahmen is represented by Makers Sports, and currently holds deals with PXG, Mutual of Omaha, MGM Resorts, Bet MGM, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Barbasol.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: