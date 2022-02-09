McFadyen Digital Launches Performance Dashboard for Online Marketplace Operators

VIENNA, Va. - February 9, 2022 - (

McFadyen Digital, the leading global strategy and implementation agency for e-commerce marketplaces, has officially launched the Marketplace Performance Management (MPM) Dashboard, an industry-first performance management tool for operators of online marketplaces.

While there are many generalized tools for reporting and analytics, there is very little available specific to the needs of the marketplace operator. McFadyen Digital has eliminated this blindspot with the first release of the MPM Dashboard, which offers KPIs specific to marketplaces.

The MPM Dashboard enables operators to reliably quantify meaningful metrics pertaining to both customer and seller audiences, allowing for the first true 360-degree view of marketplace performance.

"McFadyen's MPM Dashboard is helping ChemDirect develop the insights we need to make better business decisions more quickly along our marketplace journey. It's been a game-changer," said Grant Lacy, Product Manager of the ChemDirect marketplace.

"This new Marketplace Performance Management Dashboard is the only tool on the market that focuses on both the consumer and seller optimization aspects of the marketplace model, which is a huge advantage for marketplace operators," said Lee Riesterer, chief digital officer for McFadyen Digital.

Built with a collection of industry-leading analytics tools delivering an array of KPIs, the Marketplace Performance Management Dashboard is designed to become the heartbeat and the brain of a marketplace business as a quantitative focus on vital metrics becomes the primary driver of actionable insights. With connections for e-commerce, marketplace, CRM, ERP, web analytics, and more, it is now possible to gain a complete view of not just customer activity and engagement, but also to learn deep insights regarding the sellers on your marketplace.

Marketplace operators and those seeking to launch a marketplace of their own can learn more and become part of the MPM Dashboard early adopter program at McFadyen.com/MPM.

About McFadyen Digital

McFadyen Digital is the leading global agency for e-commerce marketplace strategy and implementation. We create award-winning digital shopping experiences for the world's most prominent brands. Our clients seek to delight their customers with memorable online shopping experiences that scale, and we deliver those results on time and on budget. With over two decades of experience with large enterprise commerce projects, our strategy, technology, design, and ongoing innovation services delivered from our offices in the U.S., Brazil, and India provide scalable and repeatable results.

During 20+ years of global delivery, McFadyen Digital has optimized the quality, cost, and timeframe benefits of on-shore, near-shore, and off-shore team collaboration. We are honored to have enabled digital commerce and marketplaces for 10% of the Fortune 500 and hundreds of mid-market companies. For more information, visit www.mcfadyen.com, connect with us on LinkedIn or follow us on Twitter.

