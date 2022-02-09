Molecule Holdings Inc. Announces Corporate Rebranding, PHRESH Sales Update in Ontario

Ottawa, ON - TheNewswire - February 9, 2022 - Molecule Holdings Inc. MLCL EVRRF ("Molecule" or the "Company"), a Canadian craft-focused cannabis beverage production company, is pleased to share that PHRESH continues to grow in popularity for Ontario consumers, as January sales achieved #2 in unit sales to Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) retail stores and attained the #1 spot in 10mg sales for online sales through the OCS portal.
In addition, Molecule has completed a corporate rebranding, together with its four cornerstone brands: PHRESH, Klōn, Canajo, and Embody.
The Company's social channels for these beverages can now be found on Instagram @phreshbuddies, @canajobuddies, @klonbuddies, and @embodybuddies. The Company carefully chose ‘buddies' as a way to bring together beverages as more than a stand-alone category, but also as a great add-on for legacy cannabis consumers.
Commented David Reingold, "It is very exciting to have PHRESH be a proven leader in the Ontario beverage category. The overall year over year unit beverage sales have grown substantially. We feel this is a combination of legacy consumers adding beverages to their baskets and new consumers experiencing the category in a familiar way."
For further information, please contact:
André Audet, Chairman and Co-Founder Phone: 1 (888) 665-2853 x101
Email: andre@molecule.ca www.molecule.ca
About Molecule Holdings Inc.
Molecule is a licensed producer dedicated to creating cannabis-infused beverages for the Canadian market. We produce leading, top-quality drinks to provide opportunity and choice to people seeking a convenient and social way to consume cannabis. Molecule is focused on growing both our portfolio, and the overall cannabis beverage market. We want to ensure people have the best opportunity to find exactly the product and experience they thirst for.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements relating to the Company's ability to produce cannabis-infused beverages for the Canadian beverage market to provide opportunities for people to consume cannabis. In disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions.
The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.
