Molecule Holdings Inc. Announces Corporate Rebranding, PHRESH Sales Update in Ontario

Ottawa, ON - TheNewswire - February 9, 2022 - Molecule Holdings Inc. MLCL EVRRF ("Molecule" or the "Company"), a Canadian craft-focused cannabis beverage production company, is pleased to share that PHRESH continues to grow in popularity for Ontario consumers, as January sales achieved #2 in unit sales to Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) retail stores and attained the #1 spot in 10mg sales for online sales through the OCS portal.

In addition, Molecule has completed a corporate rebranding, together with its four cornerstone brands: PHRESH, Klōn, Canajo, and Embody.



The Company's social channels for these beverages can now be found on Instagram @phreshbuddies, @canajobuddies, @klonbuddies, and @embodybuddies. The Company carefully chose ‘buddies' as a way to bring together beverages as more than a stand-alone category, but also as a great add-on for legacy cannabis consumers.

Commented David Reingold, "It is very exciting to have PHRESH be a proven leader in the Ontario beverage category. The overall year over year unit beverage sales have grown substantially. We feel this is a combination of legacy consumers adding beverages to their baskets and new consumers experiencing the category in a familiar way."

About Molecule Holdings Inc.

Molecule is a licensed producer dedicated to creating cannabis-infused beverages for the Canadian market. We produce leading, top-quality drinks to provide opportunity and choice to people seeking a convenient and social way to consume cannabis. Molecule is focused on growing both our portfolio, and the overall cannabis beverage market. We want to ensure people have the best opportunity to find exactly the product and experience they thirst for.

