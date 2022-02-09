David Corrigan Joins Click Boarding as New CRO; Christine Marino Transitions to CSO

David Corrigan, CRO at Click Boarding
Click Boarding, LLC, a premier onboarding and employee experience platform, announced today the appointment of David Corrigan as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and transition of Christine Marino to Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer (CSO), both reporting to Chief Executive Officer, Mike Ehrle.
"The collective expertise of David and Christine will allow Click to deliver optimal onboarding and real-time retention on an entirely new level," said Ehrle. "They are pivotal players in our accelerated growth and development plans for 2022 and beyond."
With over 15 years of business development and sales management experience, Corrigan will lead the Sales division, focusing on new markets and revenue opportunities. "I'm thrilled to be a part of Click, especially now, given the market opportunity to deliver modern, meaningful employee experiences," Corrigan said. Formerly, he played a key role in business development at PeopleScout, a workforce solutions company.
For the past six years, Click Boarding's entire growth strategy was led by Marino. "We're fortunate to see great success in partner and client acquisitions. However, it's time the two operated independently. With individual leadership and focus in each area, we'll continue to grow and invest for the success of our clients."
Corrigan will spearhead revenue growth and client acquisition efforts, while Marino will evolve the company's technology-centered partner ecosystem, adding to an existing framework of powerful industry alliances. The move strategically separates Click Boarding's partner strategy and direct client acquisition for a concentrated focus on investments.
For details about Click Boarding's executive leadership changes, contact Julie Kuepers at (952) 457-0306.
About Click Boarding, LLC
Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Click Boarding, LLC is an employee experience platform providing compliant HR solutions that impact employee growth and retention. With a seamless, mobile-first platform, we help leading enterprise organizations deliver modern, guided experiences throughout the entire employee journey, from preboarding to offboarding. Our technology and unparalleled expertise help Fortune 500 companies achieve a higher return on investment. For details, visit https://www.clickboarding.com.
