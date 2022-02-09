Arkansas Surgical Hospital Has Added Nine New Specialists Since 2020



Arkansas Surgical Hospital

Arkansas Surgical Hospital Logo





NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - February 9, 2022 - (

)

Arkansas Surgical Hospital has added nine new physicians to take care of its patients' joint, spine, and pain needs. Five orthopedic surgeons, two neurosurgeons, and two interventional pain management physicians have joined Arkansas Surgical Hospital since 2020.

"For nearly two decades, Arkansas Surgical Hospital's mission has been to provide exceptional care to our patients," said Brian Fowler, CEO of Arkansas Surgical Hospital. "We're excited to continue that mission and legacy by expanding our roster of physicians, adding additional specialties and enhancing access for our patients."

Neurosurgeon Dr. Ali Raja joined Arkansas Surgical Hospital in early 2020. He treats illnesses and injuries of the spine, neck, and brain. He was followed a few months later by orthopedic surgeon Dr. Paul Edwards, who specializes in hip and knee reconstruction.

In the late summer of 2020, three orthopedic surgeons joined Arkansas Surgical Hospital: Dr. Jesse Abeler, who specializes in hand and arm treatments; Dr. Kevin Goodson, who focuses on foot and ankle treatments; and Dr. Nicholas Wilson, who focuses on total hip and knee joint replacement surgery.

In the spring of 2021, interventional pain management specialists Dr. Eugene Becker and Dr. J. Carlos Roman joined Arkansas Surgical Hospital. They specialize in procedures that provide solutions to acute and chronic pain conditions.

Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Samuel Baxter joined Arkansas Surgical Hospital in late 2021. He focuses on hip and knee surgery, performing procedures such as arthroplasty, arthroscopy, and revision total joint replacements. Neurosurgeon Dr. Robert Ingraham, who performs specialized procedures to treat lower back pain and osteoarthritis of the spine, joined shortly after.

"These physicians each offer a unique skillset that aligns with our culture of high expectations, quality and commitment to our patients," said Fowler.

Arkansas Surgical Hospital is located at 5201 Northshore Drive in North Little Rock. To learn more about Arkansas Surgical Hospital and its team, visit www.ArkSurgicalHospital.com or call (501) 748-8000.



About Arkansas Surgical Hospital: Arkansas Surgical Hospital was founded by orthopedic and spine surgeons who were searching for a way to provide a better overall experience for their patients. As a physician-owned hospital, the surgeons are able to direct their patients' overall care and experience at a higher level. Arkansas Surgical Hospital prides itself on its disciplined focus on safety and a total commitment to the care and comfort of patients and their families, resulting in excellent surgical outcomes.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: