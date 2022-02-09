ClosedLoop Wins 2022 Best in KLAS Award for Healthcare Artificial Intelligence

ClosedLoop - Healthcare's Data Science Platform
ClosedLoop - Healthcare's Data Science Platform
ClosedLoop, a leading healthcare data science platform, announced today it was awarded Best in KLAS for Healthcare Artificial Intelligence: Data Science Solutions in the 2022 Best in KLAS: Software & Services report. Winning Best in KLAS reflects ClosedLoop's commitment to customer success, the quality of its data science platform and implementation services, and the proven value realized by its partners in the pursuit of improved health outcomes.
The Best in KLAS award is among the healthcare technology industry's most prestigious honors, using direct customer experience and satisfaction data to recognize software and services companies dedicated to improving healthcare. Scoring is based on customer feedback in interviews conducted by KLAS Research and incorporates input from thousands of providers and payers annually. KLAS evaluates vendors in six key areas:
- Culture: Deliver on all commitments and promises proactively
- Loyalty: Maintain high levels of customer satisfaction and excellent customer relationships
- Operations: Provide comprehensive training and implementation support
- Product: Provide a high-quality product that supports integration goals and functionality needs
- Relationship: Maintain involvement from vendor executives and provide robust, rapid support
- Value: Drive tangible results and ROI
Customers gave ClosedLoop a grade of A+ in the categories of Culture, Loyalty, Relationship, and Value, and A grades in Operations and Product. Compared to the segment average of 83.9 and the average score of 81.3 across all KLAS-rated software vendors, ClosedLoop received an overall score of 96.5 out of 100. One hundred percent of the ClosedLoop customers surveyed reported that the company had kept every promise made and is a significant part of their long-term planning. Similarly, all surveyed customers said they would buy from ClosedLoop again.
"ClosedLoop's system is a vital part of our ecosystem. I would use ClosedLoop again immediately," said one CEO/President-level executive interviewed by KLAS in December 2021. "We are functioning at a very different level by using AI. ClosedLoop's system isn't just about typical, traditional analytics metrics; it is about unique use cases where AI can give us answers that we would have never expected."
"Winning Best in KLAS is a tremendous honor and we're extremely grateful to all of our customers for giving us the opportunity to help them improve care for tens of millions of people," said Andrew Eye, CEO and founder. "At ClosedLoop, we measure ourselves by the satisfaction of our customers, their trust in our platform and team, and our shared success in improving health outcomes. We are ecstatic about the impact our customers have achieved with us, and we look forward to solving healthcare's challenges together."
Customers use ClosedLoop's healthcare-specific AI/ML platform and pre-built healthcare content library to quickly produce predictive models customized to their specific populations and available data sources. ClosedLoop enables them to accurately predict risk for a wide variety of outcomes, identify the specific factors that contribute most significantly to an individual's predicted risk with robust explainability, and target interventions more efficiently to improve outcomes at lower costs.
"Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS. They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry," said Adam Gale, CEO of KLAS Research. "The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of Best in KLAS should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors."
About ClosedLoop
ClosedLoop is healthcare's data science platform. We make it easy for healthcare organizations to use AI to improve outcomes and reduce costs. Purpose-built and dedicated to healthcare, ClosedLoop combines an intuitive end-to-end machine learning platform with a comprehensive library of healthcare-specific features and model templates. Customers use ClosedLoop's Explainable AI to drive clinical excellence, operational efficiency, value-based contracts, and enhanced revenue. Winner of the CMS AI Health Outcomes Challenge and named Best in KLAS for Healthcare AI: Data Science Solutions in 2022, ClosedLoop is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
About KLAS
KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services, and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data, and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest, and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit KLASresearch.com.
Contact
Andro Hsu
press@closedloop.ai
510-508-3022
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.