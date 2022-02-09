ClosedLoop Wins 2022 Best in KLAS Award for Healthcare Artificial Intelligence



ClosedLoop, a leading healthcare data science platform, announced today it was awarded Best in KLAS for Healthcare Artificial Intelligence: Data Science Solutions in the 2022 Best in KLAS: Software & Services report. Winning Best in KLAS reflects ClosedLoop's commitment to customer success, the quality of its data science platform and implementation services, and the proven value realized by its partners in the pursuit of improved health outcomes.

The Best in KLAS award is among the healthcare technology industry's most prestigious honors, using direct customer experience and satisfaction data to recognize software and services companies dedicated to improving healthcare. Scoring is based on customer feedback in interviews conducted by KLAS Research and incorporates input from thousands of providers and payers annually. KLAS evaluates vendors in six key areas:

Culture : Deliver on all commitments and promises proactively

: Deliver on all commitments and promises proactively Loyalty : Maintain high levels of customer satisfaction and excellent customer relationships

: Maintain high levels of customer satisfaction and excellent customer relationships Operations : Provide comprehensive training and implementation support

: Provide comprehensive training and implementation support Product : Provide a high-quality product that supports integration goals and functionality needs

: Provide a high-quality product that supports integration goals and functionality needs Relationship : Maintain involvement from vendor executives and provide robust, rapid support

: Maintain involvement from vendor executives and provide robust, rapid support Value: Drive tangible results and ROI

Customers gave ClosedLoop a grade of A+ in the categories of Culture, Loyalty, Relationship, and Value, and A grades in Operations and Product. Compared to the segment average of 83.9 and the average score of 81.3 across all KLAS-rated software vendors, ClosedLoop received an overall score of 96.5 out of 100. One hundred percent of the ClosedLoop customers surveyed reported that the company had kept every promise made and is a significant part of their long-term planning. Similarly, all surveyed customers said they would buy from ClosedLoop again.

"ClosedLoop's system is a vital part of our ecosystem. I would use ClosedLoop again immediately," said one CEO/President-level executive interviewed by KLAS in December 2021. "We are functioning at a very different level by using AI. ClosedLoop's system isn't just about typical, traditional analytics metrics; it is about unique use cases where AI can give us answers that we would have never expected."

"Winning Best in KLAS is a tremendous honor and we're extremely grateful to all of our customers for giving us the opportunity to help them improve care for tens of millions of people," said Andrew Eye, CEO and founder. "At ClosedLoop, we measure ourselves by the satisfaction of our customers, their trust in our platform and team, and our shared success in improving health outcomes. We are ecstatic about the impact our customers have achieved with us, and we look forward to solving healthcare's challenges together."

Customers use ClosedLoop's healthcare-specific AI/ML platform and pre-built healthcare content library to quickly produce predictive models customized to their specific populations and available data sources. ClosedLoop enables them to accurately predict risk for a wide variety of outcomes, identify the specific factors that contribute most significantly to an individual's predicted risk with robust explainability, and target interventions more efficiently to improve outcomes at lower costs.

"Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS. They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry," said Adam Gale, CEO of KLAS Research. "The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of Best in KLAS should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors."

About ClosedLoop

ClosedLoop is healthcare's data science platform. We make it easy for healthcare organizations to use AI to improve outcomes and reduce costs. Purpose-built and dedicated to healthcare, ClosedLoop combines an intuitive end-to-end machine learning platform with a comprehensive library of healthcare-specific features and model templates. Customers use ClosedLoop's Explainable AI to drive clinical excellence, operational efficiency, value-based contracts, and enhanced revenue. Winner of the CMS AI Health Outcomes Challenge and named Best in KLAS for Healthcare AI: Data Science Solutions in 2022, ClosedLoop is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on soft­ware, services, and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data, and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest, and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit KLASresearch.com.

Andro Hsu

press@closedloop.ai

510-508-3022

