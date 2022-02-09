Newswire Explains Press Release Basics

A press release is a compelling and concise news story that's typically written by a public relations professional and distributed to targeted media sources to announce something newsworthy.
The goal of a press release is to secure coverage from relevant publications and stay in front of a company's target audience.
While it might seem straightforward, there are different factors that play into the success of a press release. And Newswire, an industry leader in press release distribution services, addresses these components in its Press Release Basics educational resource.
"Press releases are powerful marketing vehicles companies of all sizes and industries should use to amplify their messaging," said Charlie Terenzio, CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications at Newswire. "But it's important to note there are basic elements that need to be addressed to create a press release that covers the bases."
Newswire's Press Release Basics educational resource addresses:
- Basic press release format guidelines.
- Style and tone.
- The importance of properly framing the story.
"This comprehensive guide provides a high-level overview of the press release guidelines businesses, no matter the industry, should follow to effectively articulate a message and connect with their target audience," added Terenzio.
Download the Press Release Basics educational resource today.
About Newswire
Newswire is a technology company that delivers press release distribution, earned media outreach, SEO traffic, and lead generation through campaign automation to help businesses land impactful media coverage, drive website traffic, generate qualified leads, and grow brand awareness. Through its industry-leading technology and its commitment to customer satisfaction, Newswire provides true value for businesses at a fraction of the cost of other solutions.
To learn more about press release distribution or the Media Advantage Plan, visit Newswire.com and check out why our customers have named us #1 for Customer Satisfaction in our industry for four years in a row.
For more information, visit http://www.newswire.com.
Contact Information:
Charlie Terenzio
CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications
Newswire
Office: 813-480-3766
Email: charlie@newswire.com
