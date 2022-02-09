Avianca and Volantio Partner to Launch the Greenleaf Platform, Benefitting Customers and Reducing Carbon Emissions per Passenger Flown



Avianca announced today that through its partnership with Volantio, an Atlanta-based travel technology start-up, they have successfully launched Volantio's GreenLeaf platform - the first airline in South America to do so.

"Avianca is proud to lead the way in becoming the first carrier in South America to launch the GreenLeaf platform," said Manuel Ambriz, Chief Commercial Officer of Avianca. "Via this innovative technology, Avianca customers will be rewarded for their flexibility, enabling our airline to optimize capacity across our network, ultimately reducing emissions per passenger flown."

GreenLeaf helps airlines optimize revenue and capacity utilization on their networks by providing incentives to customers on peak flights (who may have some flexibility in their travel plans) to voluntarily switch to off-peak flights.

Customers on peak flights are notified of their eligibility, via e-mail, days or weeks in advance of departure, and initially will receive Avianca LifeMiles in exchange for their flexibility (other compensation types are planned). Once guests voluntarily accept the change, the GreenLeaf platform automatically rebooks them and issues the reward.

Avianca can then better service the incremental (usually last minute) demand on peak flights, ultimately flying more passengers on the same number of flights, thereby reducing emissions per passenger flown.

"We congratulate Avianca on launching this platform, and for demonstrating a true commitment to innovation," said Azim Barodawala, Co-Founder and CEO of Volantio. "We're excited that our technology will help Avianca positively benefit guests while driving greater capacity and environmental efficiencies."

About Avianca: Avianca is an award-winning airline based in Colombia with a 100-year flight history that connects the world to Latin America. Always innovative and service-based, Avianca strives to be the preferred Latin American airline. Security, passion, and integrity are the cornerstones of Avianca.

About Volantio: Volantio is an Atlanta-based tech start-up which seeks to revolutionize fixed-capacity industries through innovative tools to drive revenue, operational efficiency, and digital shopping conversion. Founded in 2014, Volantio works with airlines and other fixed capacity businesses around the world to automate capacity optimization through groundbreaking AI and machine learning.

