OuterBox Has Been Named a 2022 Google Premier Partner

Akron, OH-based digital agency OuterBox has achieved 2022 Premier Partner status in the Google Partners program, ranking in the top 3% percent of all Google Partners.
OuterBox's team of experts provides Google Ads management services, SEO, and other digital marketing services for eCommerce and lead generation businesses. You can see the full list of services on the OuterBox website.
Sam Russell, OuterBox's Director of Paid Search Marketing, said, "For OuterBox to be recognized as a Premier Partner is an honor that we do not take lightly. There's a multitude of digital marketing agencies striving to be in this position, so we're pleased that our expertise and ongoing commitment to leveraging Google Ads to effectively hit our client's goals are being acknowledged in this way."
This month, Google recognized the achievements of top-performing digital marketing partners across the globe by awarding Premier Partner status as part of the new Google Partners program.
The Google Partners program has undergone significant changes for 2022, including redefining what it means to be a Premier Partner through new, advanced program requirements and offering new Premier Partner benefits to support growth and success with Google Ads.
"Congratulations to our Premier Partners for being among the top 3% of Google Partners in the United States. These companies stand out based on their commitment to developing product expertise, building new client relationships, and helping their current clients grow. We look forward to supporting them as they help their customers succeed online." - Davang Shah, Senior Director, Google Ads Marketing
OuterBox is part of a select group of Premier Partners in the Google Partners program. This program is designed for advertising agencies and third parties that manage Google Ads accounts on behalf of other brands or businesses. Its mission is to empower companies by providing them with innovative tools, resources, and support to help their clients succeed and grow online.
OuterBox has been in business since 2004 with a team quickly approaching 100 employees. Specializing in B2B & B2C, OuterBox is an expert in all major platforms. If you need an agency for ongoing Google Ads management, an eCommerce PPC specialist, or an expert PPC consultant, contact OuterBox today at 1-866-647-9218.
