LION Acquires Elbeco Brand to Expand Uniform Offerings for First Responders

LION, the largest family-owned manufacturer of first responder personal protective equipment (PPE) in the United States, today announced its acquisition through an asset purchase of the Elbeco brand. For decades, Elbeco has been a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of performance uniforms for law enforcement, EMS, firefighters and other public safety professionals.

Established in 1907 by the Lurio family, for four generations Elbeco has been driven to make exceptional products through a commitment to ongoing innovation, exceptional quality and outstanding customer service. LION's acquisition of the Elbeco brand will allow LION to offer an expanded uniform product portfolio, providing greater value to customers and enhancing the readiness of first responders on a global scale.

"While the obvious synergies between the companies make this partnership so exciting, we selected LION as the next custodian of Elbeco in large part because of the companies' shared histories, values and visions," said David Lurio, President of Elbeco. "LION is a fourth-generation, family-owned business. In addition, their commitment to keep the company offices in Reading was a very important factor."

LION has a proven track record of integrating and growing the businesses it acquires. As part of the LION group of product offerings, the Elbeco brand name will be maintained and LION will continue to provide thoughtfully-designed products, timely delivery and exceptional customer service.

"This acquisition reflects LION's long-term growth strategy and vision of ensuring the health, safety and performance of first responders worldwide," said LION CEO Steve Schwartz. "We greatly respect and value Elbeco's expertise and reputation as an industry leader. We look forward to a seamless transition as we combine efforts to become a leading international brand focused on first responders."

LION's asset purchase includes Elbeco's headquarters in Reading, Pennsylvania, where Elbeco's dedicated corporate sales and management team will continue to drive their day-to-day operations through a network of 400+ distributors.

"With the addition of Elbeco, LION further strengthens its market presence, helping us deliver even more value for our customers and meet the unique needs of first responders," said Mark Smith, President of LION Americas. "We're proud to welcome Elbeco to the LION family and work together to protect those who protect us."

