InZinc Outlines Third Silver Target at Indy Project, BC

Minimum $1.25 Million 2022 Exploration Program Planned

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2022) - InZinc Mining Ltd. IZN ("InZinc" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional results from the 2021 exploration programs at the Indy Sedex project (100% option) in central British Columbia. In 2018, near surface, high-grade Sedex-type zinc mineralization was discovered by soil geochemistry and follow-up diamond drilling at Indy. Since discovery, InZinc has outlined an additional 10 km of base and precious metal drill targets which remain to be tested.





Indy 2022 Targets

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6480/113200_afa575ebd400c9e9_001full.jpg





New "Anomaly G" Silver Target Outlined

Additional soil sampling from 2021 has outlined a new silver anomaly at the northern portion of the Anomaly B area. Named "Anomaly G" and comprising a 500 m length, silver in soil ranges from > 2 ppm to 7.5 ppm (7.5 g/T Ag). The Anomaly G target is associated with a similar suite of metals in soil as seen at the Hat and Fox silver targets centered 3 km to the north. The Hat and Fox targets, with a combined length of 1.7 km, were the initial silver targets discovered during the 2021 exploration program (see NR 2021-10, Sept 16, 2021),

Primary Access Road Completed to Delta Horizon Target

InZinc has completed 1.8 km of rehabilitated road access to the Delta Horizon area. The road terminates 250 m east of the Delta Horizon target and 250 m from the northern limit of the Hat silver target. Secondary access is required prior to drilling these target areas.

In the summer of 2021 InZinc also completed access to the drill-ready and permitted Anomaly B target area (see NR 2021-08, Aug 31, 2021).

2022 Exploration Program - Minimum $1.25 Million Budget Being Planned

InZinc is well positioned to undertake a solid season of groundwork and drilling at Indy during 2022. The Company is preparing a program with a minimum $1.25 M budget including proposed drilling.

About InZinc

InZinc is well financed and focused on growth through exploration and advancement of its direct and equity interest in multiple North American base metals projects. The road accessible Indy project (100% earn-in), located in central British Columbia, comprises discoveries of near surface mineralization and large untested zinc and precious metal exploration targets along a 29 km long trend with potential for the discovery of a new regional scale mineralized belt. InZinc is also a significant shareholder of American West Metals which is advancing the West Desert zinc-copper project and the Storm Copper and Copper Warrior projects in North America. In addition, InZinc will receive 50% of the revenue (NSR) from the sale of indium mined from West Desert.

InZinc Mining Ltd.

Wayne Hubert

____________

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 604.687.7211

Website: www.inzincmining.com

For further information contact :

Joyce Musial

Vice President, Corporate Affairs

Phone: 604.317.2728

Email: joyce@inzincmining.com

Qualified Person

Brian McGrath, B.Sc., P.Geo. a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has approved the technical content of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

