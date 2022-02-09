CytoImmune Therapeutics to Participate in the 2022 BIO CEO & Investor Conference and the SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

CytoImmune Therapeutics, a clinical-stage cell therapy company that is developing a novel class of tumor-reactive engineered natural killer cell-based cancer immunotherapies, today announced that the executive management team will participate in the BIO CEO & Investor Conference and the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference.
Christina Coughlin, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will provide a corporate update at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference on Feb. 14, 2022, at 09:30 AM Eastern in the Empire room of the Marriott Marquis in NYC.
The executive management team will host meetings with investors at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference on Feb. 14-17, 2022, and at the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Feb. 14-15, 2022.
About CytoImmune Therapeutics, Inc.
Founded in 2017, CytoImmune Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing a novel class of cancer immunotherapy medicines based on engineered, allogeneic, tumor-reactive natural killer (TRACK-NKTM) cell therapies for patients with cancer. The cells are engineered to both directly attack cancer cells and broadly stimulate both the innate and adaptive arms of the immune system through potent IL-15 secretion. This dual mechanism of action of the TRACK-NKTM cells is achieved through proprietary manufacturing methods and engineering the expression of secreted IL-15, chimeric antigen receptors (CAR), and the secretion of a bispecific killer engager (BiKE) molecule, enabling both dual antigen targeting and broad immune stimulation in one engineered cell. The company is headquartered in Monrovia, CA, with the fully functional manufacturing facility for cells and viruses in Puerto Rico. For more information, visit www.cytoimmune.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.
CONTACT
Investors
Name: Aleksey Krylov
Phone: 1-646-327-4134
Email: aleksey@cytoimmune.com
Media
Name: William Rosellini
Phone: 1-646-480-0356
Email: will@cytoimmune.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.