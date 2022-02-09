Enable Dental Raises $8.4 Million to Expand Unique Dental Offerings



Enable Dental | Mobile Dentistry

We provide on-site dental care for unique populations in the comfort of the patient's home, senior home, assisted living facility, or community center.





AUSTIN, Texas - February 9, 2022 - (

)

Enable Dental, which offers portable, at-home dental services, has closed a Series A-2 funding round with $8.4M in equity and debt. The round was led by CareQuest Innovation Partners with participation from FCA Venture Partners, which previously led the company's Series A round, and Live Oak Bank through a venture debt facility. Kirill Zaydenman of CareQuest Innovation Partners has joined Enable Dental's board.

Enable Dental, which operates in 10 markets in six states, offers senior living facilities, health plans, payors, and healthcare organizations the ability to ensure access to full-service, at-home dental care for their residents and members. Patients and their families choose Enable Dental for convenient, high-quality dental care wherever they are, improving access, reducing transportation burdens, and meeting the unique needs of geriatric and I/DD populations.

This funding allows Enable Dental to accelerate its geographic expansion and increase its investments in technology to further its teledentistry capabilities. With this round, Enable Dental also welcomes Susan Lanesey as their new Chief Operations Officer. Susan brings over 25 years of experience in healthcare and was most recently VP of Market Operations at DispatchHealth, where she oversaw the company's East Coast expansion since 2018.

"Everyone deserves access to quality dental care, but the status quo doesn't work for everyone, particularly seniors and adults with disabilities," CEO Paul Langley states. "We're excited to bring our innovative delivery model to more places and more people. This investment will allow us to expand our reach and support our partnerships with health plans, health organizations, and senior living facilities."

"Many seniors and adults with disabilities living in institutional settings face major barriers," said Kirill Zaydenman, Vice President of Innovation at CareQuest Innovation Partners. "Enable Dental is a patient-centered portable care model equipped to address the oral health needs of these populations. CareQuest is excited to support Enable Dental and to advance our collective mission to improve the oral health of all."

To learn more about Enable Dental, visit www.enabledental.com.

About Enable Dental

Enable Dental provides portable, at-home dental care for geriatric and I/DD populations in the comfort of the patient's home or community. With a focus on building and maintaining deep relationships with our partners and customers, Enable provides consistent access to care and custom programs while connecting with under-served populations at scale. Our team of highly qualified dental professionals is equipped with unique technology and systems that allow us to provide comprehensive on-site dentistry.

About CareQuest Innovation Partners

CareQuest Innovation Partners is identifying and accelerating market-driven solutions to solve oral health's most vexing problems. Through innovation pipeline management, impact investing, and strategic partnerships, this ambitious company focuses on emerging products, technologies, services, and potentially disruptive business models that have the power to revolutionize oral health access and outcomes for the underserved populations in the United States. CareQuest Innovation Partners is a mission-driven, for-profit affiliate of CareQuest Institute for Oral Health.









Media Contact:

Nicolle Poche'

985.285.9205

nicolle.poche@gmail.com

Press Release Service by

Original Source: