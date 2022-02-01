Relevance Wealth Management Inc. Announces Termination of Relevance North American Equity Pool

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2022) - Relevance Wealth Management Inc. (the "Manager") today announced that the Manager has determined that it is in the best interests of Relevance North American Equity Pool (the "Pool") to terminate the Pool on March 29, 2022 (the "Termination Date"). The Manager has considered the size of the Pool (which is relatively small) against the operating expenses of the Pool and has determined that it is no longer economical to continue the offering of the Pool.
Effective January 28, 2022, the Pool ceased to be available for purchase and all remaining outstanding units will be redeemed at the NAV per unit on March 29, 2022. The unitholders will be paid pro rata in the Pool's net assets allocated to the applicable series of units of the Pool as of March 29, 2022.
The Manager will send a notice to each unitholder in the Pool notifying them of the termination.
About Relevance Wealth Management Inc.
The Manager provides diversified asset and wealth management for both individuals and institutional investors.
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
For more information, please contact:
Keith Pangretitsch
Chief Investment Officer
(647) 283-5650
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/112420
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
