Revolution Payments Announces a Credit Card & ACH Text-to-Pay Feature

Revolution Payments, a credit card processor specializing in the B2B and B2G payments arena, announced today that text payments for its gateway customers are now available in the USA. The text-to-pay solution supports credit cards and ACH payments.
The integration of text-to-pay is in direct response to growing customer demand for these services. Part of this has been from the growing popularity of businesses looking for alternative payments during the COVID-19 pandemic. Text messages have a 98% open rate. This means companies will be paid quicker and more often.
Text-to-pay gives our clients different payment alternatives to meet the growing needs of its customers, said Sean Jones, president of Revolution Payments.
An added benefit to customers who accept credit cards from businesses or government is that all B2B and B2G transactions are automatically reclassified to Level II and Level III interchange rates AKA level III processing, including text-to-pay. Level III processing can lower the interchange cost of accepting commercial cards by up to 40%.
Qualifying for level III interchange rates typically requires a merchant to manually enter up to 11 data fields of information. This can be both time-consuming and impossible for some e-commerce merchants. The Revolution Payments gateway automates this entire process, allowing a merchant to significantly lower the interchange cost for accepting commercial cards.
The new Text-to-Pay feature offers a secure, convenient and simple to use solution that is helping businesses streamline their payment processing. Businesses interested in learning more about Revolution Payments should contact Sean Jones at sean@revolution-payments.com.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.