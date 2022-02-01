Career Mastered 2022 National Women's History Leadership Awards Announced



Career Mastered Diversity Leadership Summit & Awards

Engage: Creating Possibilities For The Future is the theme for the Career Mastered 2022 Women's History Leadership Diversity Summit & Awards





Linwick & Associates announced the Career Mastered Awards Class of 2022 will be honored during the National Women's History Leadership in Action Charity Awards hybrid event on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Career Mastered Women's History Leadership in Action Awards is the crown of the Career Mastered Diversity Leadership Summit & Awards, routinely attracting a sell-out crowd.

Linwick & Associates, LLC., the parent company of Career Mastered magazine, in conjunction with its sponsors, will honor the achievements of women who have made a compelling mark in business. Honorees represent powerful women across diverse industries and disciplines. These women leaders are Game Changers who have mastered their work and have learned the necessary steps to move ahead and build successful careers. The honorees are exceptionally strong role models of women shattering limits and what a woman can accomplish.



Engage: Creating Possibilities for the Future is the 2022 Theme. "It is a powerful time to be a woman," says Dr. Lisa J. Lindsay Wicker, President & CEO Linwick & Associates, and Career Mastered Founder. We're thrilled to honor remarkable women who make a difference each and every day while inspiring future generations. Sharing her story and achievements provides an expansive pathway of history for years to come."

National Career Mastered Women's History Leadership Awards Class of 2022 Honorees:

Master Awards

Dr. Charlotte P. Morris, President, Tuskegee University

Jasmine Crowe, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Goodr

Jenell Ross, President & Chief Executive Officer, The Bob Ross Auto Group

Dr. Sharon L. Gaber, Chancellor, The University North Carolina at Charlotte

Leadership in Action Awards

Albania Rosario, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, FDLA

Carla A. Carlisle, Child Advocate & Trauma Expert, Carla A. Carlisle, LLC

Carolyn Watson, Chief Advancement Officer, Methodist Homes

Claire Roberts, Vice President, Colliers Minneapolis - St. Paul

Clara Wilkerson, Partner, ICRW Worldwide

Felicia Hall Allen, President & Chief Executive Officer, Felicia Hall Allen & Associates, Inc.

Florence (Flo) Anthony, Syndicated Celebrity Radio Host & Columnist, Dottie Media Group

Dr. Iris Ware, Chief Learning Officer, City of Detroit

Jennifer Ziccardi, Chief Nurse Executive & Vice President, Atrium Health

Joy D. Calloway, Interim Chief Executive Officer, Planned Parenthood of Greater New York

Joycelyn James, Vice President Human Resources, Ultra Electronics

Kenya Odoms, Chief Talent Officer, Truist Insurance Holdings

Kimberly Treece, Regional Vice President, Eastern Operations Pharmacy, Walgreens

LaShauna Lowry, Executive Director, Audit Methodology & Ops, Ally Financial

Laura Perez Westfall, Senior Director AP/Ops Integration, Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Marianne Chaney, Regional Investment & Real Estate Manager, First National Bank

Dr. Marilyn French Hubbard, President & Chief Executive Officer, Wealthy, Healthy, Wise

Mary Bruce Boulware, Vice President, Business Process Measurement, Wells Fargo

Megan Brandt, Senior Director, Strategic Programs, Walgreens

Monica Hammond, Vice President, Business Development, Verizon

Neeti Dewan, CPA, Global Head of Tax, Club Car

Sevetri Wilson, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Resilia

Stefanie Steward-Young, SVP, Corporate Social Responsibility Officer, Fifth Third Bank

Teberah Alexander, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Caregiving Staffing Solutions

Dr.Teresa Bartlett, Manager Director, Senior Medical Officer, Sedgwick

The Honorable Wendy C. Brawley, South Carolina House of Representatives District 70

Venita Fields, Partner, Pelham S2K Managers, LLC

Emerging Leaders

Candice Clement-McPhatter, Senior Manager, University Relations, Fifth Third Bank

Darbi Alexander, Chief Executive Officer, BCA Culture

Nikki Thornton, Controller, MECCA

Renae Dentman, President at California Notary Agency, Inc.

Sara Chips, Chief Executive Officer & Java Script Developer, JewelBots

Sheena Allen, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, CapWay

Tanesha Thompson, Realtor®, JPAR Carolina Living, Synergy Realty Group℠

Dr. Tyffani Monford Dent, Licensed Psychologist, Monford Dent Consulting.

About the Career Mastered Leadership in Action Awards:

The Career Mastered Awards is the leading Women's History Month Awards honoring today's women leaders who take charge of their careers and their futures. The Award honors amazing women who have made a compelling mark on business and are exceptionally strong role models of women shattering limits and of what a woman can accomplish. Established and presented in 2015 by Linwick & Associates, Career Mastered Awards celebrates and acknowledges the victories, challenges, and stories of the women who have helped to make our country what it is today. Proceeds from this program directly support Excel Village, a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide mentoring and scholarships for girls. Sponsors include Fifth Third Bank, Walgreens, Ally Financial, Lowes Companies Inc., Worth Advisors, New York Life Insurance, Primax Properties, ITC Holdings, Mercedes-Benz USA, Food Lion, and Macy's.

About Linwick & Associates, LLC:

Linwick & Associates, LLC is a global human resources consulting firm with offices in Metropolitan Detroit and Charlotte, NC. The mission of the company is to create organizational value through people. Its Founder, Dr. Lisa J. Wicker, is internationally recognized as a leader in human resources with more than 30 years' experience in organizational dynamics and transformational change across Fortune 50 Companies. Additionally, she is the founder and publisher of Career Mastered Magazine & Women's Leadership Awards.

