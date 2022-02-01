Tech Interview Platform Woven Launches 'Woven Match' and Lands $8m Investment to Make Hiring Developers Radically Better

INDIANAPOLIS - February 1, 2022 - (

Today, Woven, a tech interview platform for hiring engineers at software companies, announced that it's launching "Woven Match". The new service pairs hiring managers with experienced developers based on their Woven assessment results, which gives technical talent a leg up on their job search.

Competition for experienced software engineers is intense, especially now that companies can recruit in remote markets. Engineering teams require up to eight interviews and often do not communicate effectively with candidates during their hiring process. So applying to multiple jobs is time-consuming. Woven Match combats strenuous interviews by allowing candidates to take one technical assessment in under two hours.

Woven's CEO Wes Winham Winler states, "There's a global shift underway from hiring local personal networks to remote talent based on workability. Our mission is to eliminate the gap between talent and opportunity."

The Indianapolis-based company has more than doubled its revenue and headcount over the past eight months. Unlike other technical assessments and interview tools, Woven uses a combination of human and machine-powered evaluators to uncover candidates who are excellent problem-solvers.

"Woven really helps us stand out positively in the minds of prospective candidates," said Binil Thomas, Vice President of Engineering at Orum, a sales tech company that has seen triple-digit growth this year. "Instead of academic computer science trivia, we're using real-world scenarios to find engineers with high-quality skills. And many of those candidates told me that the long-form feedback from Woven after the evaluation was a refreshing experience in their job search."

One Woven Match candidate, Spencer Cox, was matched to multiple open roles at different companies. He said, "We matched and I love the role! Working in the crypto space is my passion and the project is very interesting."

Spencer isn't an outlier. Nearly 20% of matches on Woven Match have turned into an offer, versus a typical application that might have a 4% offer rate. Early traction with Woven Match helped the company land an $8 million Series-A fundraise led by new investor Allos Ventures with participation from existing investors including High Alpha and Elevate Ventures.

"Work is changing, and we're proud to invest in Woven's vision for the future of how people get hired to do that work," said Don Aquilano, Managing Partner at Allos Ventures. Aquilano adds, "My children are getting ready to enter the workforce, and I want them to join a job market that's equitable because it looks for the contributions they'll make, not just their resume or connections."

Woven plans to use the investment to expand Woven Match to more candidates. Learn more about Woven Match at woventeams.com.

