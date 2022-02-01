CareAllies Earns 5th Consecutive Top Value-Based Care Consultants Rating, 2022 Black Book Physician Practice Advisory Survey

TAMPA, Fla. - February 1, 2022 - (

Black Book Research announced the top physician practice and medical organization consultants, as collected from 2,315 providers in advisory outcomes, client experiences and satisfaction. In total, 39 consultant firms received crowd-sourced evaluations from the polls conducted between September 2021 and January 2022.

CareAllies, a Cigna company, was rated highest among Value-Based Care Transformation and Strategy Advisors for the fifth consecutive year for highest customer experience reported by clients of accountable care organization support, value-based arrangements and provider-payer partnerships.

Black Book Market Research LLC measures client satisfaction across 20 qualified consultant-centric, copyrighted key performance indicators: level of advisory expertise on subject matter, innovation, training, engagement successes, expertise with governance and organizational structure, strategic engagement customizations, vendor agnostic identification and selection processes, values and integrity, objectivity in advisement, scalability, marginal value adds, client care, accountability and trust, reliability, consultant firm viability and management stability, return on investment, quality of recommendations, process improvement tools, and marketing brand image. The ranking measures outcomes in five value-based functions: clinical transformation, financial transformation, care coordination, accountable care contracting, and risk share models.

Notable from the survey's ad hoc polling is that 92% of all physician organization decision-makers considering value-based care contracting in 2022-2023 will enlist the services of a consultant firm for lack of internal resources to evaluate, transform and implement successful VBC systems.

As of Q1 2022, 80% of physician groups of more than five practitioners currently in a VBC agreement have not activated a strategic plan to implement advanced analytics and/or reimbursement solutions, an increase of 10% since the start of the pandemic.

"Medical practices are seeking consultants to push them through the value-based care transitions and managed long-term VBC health plan contracts in multi-payer environments," said Doug Brown, President of Black Book. "Consultative approaches that emphasize physician engagement, culture change, actionable data and advanced population health analytics are producing very motivated physician organizations as they move from volume to value."

"Many physician practices are not succeeding linearly through the transition towards alternative payment models and do not have the expertise internally, thus the meteoric rise in the demand for experienced consultative engagements."

A decline in VBC advisory and implementation engagements in 2021 was attributed by physician practice respondents due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has resulted in losses in attributions (95%); missed outcome metrics (49%), and inability to handle reporting requirements without assistance (86%). Projections from input of nearly two-thousand physician groups and practices in the Black Book recent survey indicate the value-based care sector is expected to exceed a CAGR of 28% and reach $4.6 billion by 2026.

About Black Book

Black Book Market Research LLC, its founder, management and staff do not own or hold any financial interest in any of the consultants and advisory firms covered and encompassed in the surveys it conducts. Black Book reports the results of the collected satisfaction and client experience rankings in publication and to media before firm notification of rating results and does not solicit survey participation fees, review fees, inclusion or briefing charges, or involve consultant firm collaboration with Black Book before the announcement of the polling outcomes.

In 2009, Black Book began surveying the client experience of healthcare software and managed services users, as well as polling for trend identification, industry insights and outcomes. Black Book expanded its survey prowess and reputation of independent, unbiased crowd-sourced surveying to technology professionals, physician practice administrators, clinicians, user level staff, financial leaders, executives and board members. Consultants and advisor satisfaction polls were first issued in 2011. In 2012, Black Book included payer organizations and insurers and, in 2015, launched panel surveying of healthcare consumers.

For Black Book vendor satisfaction rating methodology, auditing, resources, comprehensive research and ranking data, see www.blackbookmarketresearch.com.

Media may request press copies via research@blackbookmarketresearch.com.

