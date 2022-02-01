RTG Medical Unveils New Logo to Represent Company Culture



RTG Medical Unveils New Logo

RTG Medical Launches a New Brand to Reflect the Company's Culture Focused on Building Relationships with Travelers and Clients; Solidifying Market-Leader Position Going Forward.





RTG Medical (Fremont, NE), a recognized leader in the healthcare staffing industry for over 20 years, announced Monday the launch of its new rebranded logo. "Although the new logo reflects a fresh, modernized feel, the company itself remains the same, with the same mission and values that they were built on." said Community Engagement Representative Karna Dam.

The vision for the future is to become the most trusted and innovative partner in healthcare staffing solutions by enhancing the experience for RTG travelers and clients. RTG Medical's President and CEO Charlie Janssen noted, "At RTG Medical, we have a history of embracing change in all facets of the healthcare staffing industry. We will continue to embrace change with our new logo design as we move forward. However, a new logo is only as good as the people behind it, and at RTG Medical, our greatest asset is and always will be our people."

The new logo is an evolution of the company's previous logo, with a look and feel that embodies RTG Medical's dedication and commitment to improving the lives of those it works with. RTG Medical is a national leader in healthcare staffing and a five-time Inc. 5000 recipient for Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies in America. RTG Medical prides itself on building an in-house culture based on family, integrity, and community that was recognized and awarded three times as a Baird Holm LLP "Best Places to Work in Omaha." After recently being named to the 2021 Largest Healthcare Staffing Firms in the United States by SIA, RTG Medical looks to expand their team over the next 3-5 years as they move to its new headquarters in 2022. The timing of the new logo aligns with the significant growth that is taking place across the organization.

The new 54,000 sq. ft. headquarters is located off highway 275 in Fremont, NE providing easy access for commuters from Omaha and surrounding communities. The new logo represents RTG Medical's growth over the past 20 years and reflects the company's dedication to improving the experience for traveling healthcare professionals and clients. "RTG desires to be an organization with a professional yet friendly feel. While our name remains the same, RTG prides itself on the integrity and values we form our relationships on," said Chief Operations Officer and Co-Founder Jeremy Guenthner.

About RTG Medical:

Established in 2001, RTG Medical is a veteran-owned healthcare staffing agency that connects, facilitates, and manages the placement of traveling healthcare professionals to healthcare facilities of all sizes across the country. For more information, visit www.rtgmedical.com.

