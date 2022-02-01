Unlocked Supplements: All You Need to Know About the 2022 Phil Heath Classic's Headline Sponsors

Harrisville, West Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2022) - Unlocked Supplements are proud to announce they are the headline sponsors of the Phil Heath classic 2022.

Unlocked Supplements are fast earning a reputation as the new kid on the sports supplements and fitness industry block. In a saturated marketplace where you need to have a certain 'special something' to stand out from the crowd, Unlocked Supplements have it in bucketfuls, and it's all about their products. The company believes in quality, customer service, and providing people with the absolute best nutrition for their fitness and sporting needs. "It's not rocket science but highly effective," as Unlocked Supplements Founder Jonathan Smith points out.

Unlocked Supplements

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8195/112276_unlocked%20logo%20final%201%201%201-1%20black%20transparent%20small%20(002)_550.jpg

"We believe in keeping it simple, but we also believe in making it work," explained Jonathan Smith. He added, "As a brand, we're all about unlocking your potential, and our products are specifically designed to make that happen. We spent years studying a host of different supplements and were disappointed to discover that the ingredients were unbalanced, artificial, and ineffective. We decided to make it our mission to fix that and bring a dynamic pre-workout product to market designed to give you zero crash and maximum pump. We've also extended our range to provide a post-workout product, health optimizer, and sleep-aid to ensure our clients have a fully comprehensive choice to cater for all their fitness needs."

Unlocked Supplements' commitment to quality, integrity, transparency, ethical conduct, but above all, performance has earned them an extremely coveted place as this year's headline sponsors of the Phil Heath classic. Jonathan Smith said, "Although we are just starting in the industry, all of the team have been immersed in health and fitness for years and have decades of experience in knowing what works and what doesn't. Unfortunately, there has always been a lack of quality products available to the average customer, and we wanted to change that. Our products and their ingredients are designed specifically to improve the overall quality of life both within and outside the gym."

The brand is confident that once people try the product line, they simply can't use anything else. "Once the word gets out, we know the brand will grow at a rapid pace and retain a large majority of our customers long term," concludes Smith.

Go to Unlocked Supplements website to learn more about the 2022 Phil Heath Classic's Headline Sponsors https://unlockedsupps.com/

info@unlockedsupps.com

+1 304-299-9576

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/112276