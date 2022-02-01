Edusity & the Babb Group Announce Strategic Merger

EdTech Platform and Academic Consultancy Join Forces to Provide Full Complement of Online Curriculum and Online Education Delivery Services

Mississauga, Ontario and Newport Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2022) - Edusity, an EdTech company best known for its online course delivery platform, and the Babb Group, a leading academic consultancy focused on online curriculum development and professor recruitment, have formed a strategic merger.

The companies will continue to operate under their established brands with Edusity providing platform delivery and tech development services to both companies' clients while the Babb Group will provide instructional design, curriculum development and academic placement services for both companies' clients. The two companies will collaborate on combining technological and pedagogical innovations to enhance the online learning experience for all learners.

"Having been involved in online education since its inception, it is clear we are in an era when professors and other teaching professionals require, not just technological support but technological collaboration," said Dani Babb, Founder and CEO of the Babb Group. "This merger will help us encourage, support and improve the lifelong learning experience for everyone."

"Edusity's goal, as always, is to deploy technology that serves education around the world," said Vishal Shah, Co-Founder of Edusity. "Merging with the Babb Group will allow us to leverage their instructional design expertise, and their network of subject matter experts, to evolve the EdTech industry and online curriculum delivery through a balance of technological and pedagogical knowledge."

"It's clear we won't be going back to our pre-pandemic 'normal' in education," said Sheila Fry, COO of the Babb Group. "We will work together to create a future for online learning that supports equity, inclusion and continuous improvement."

"Both Edusity and the Babb Group are committed to removing barriers to education," said Arvind Betala, Co-Founder of Edusity. "Our journey will be better working in collaboration."

About Edusity

Edusity is a Canadian EdTech start up with offices in the US and Asia. It offers a fully customizable course delivery platform to the B2B market and individual courses to the B2C market via Edusity.com.

About The Babb Group

The Babb Group offers academic services in online curriculum development, instructional design, subject matter expertise and professorial recruitment. The Babb Group was founded in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

