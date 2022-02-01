U.S. Hispanic Business Council Statement Honoring Black History Month

WASHINGTON - February 1, 2022 - (

Marking the beginning of Black History Month, U.S. Hispanic Business Council President and CEO Javier Palomarez released the following statement:

"At the onset of Black History Month, I am reminded of my mentor and friend John Lewis, who tirelessly sowed the seeds of progress and racial justice. He and countless civil rights activists fought so that future Americans would live in a society in which they would be judged by the merits of their character, not by the color of their skin. Congressman Lewis taught us that effort and courage are not enough without purpose and direction. In that spirit, the USHBC and the entire Hispanic business community stand shoulder to shoulder with our African American brothers and sisters in working towards a more just and equal tomorrow for our children and generations to come. During this month, we honor the sacrifices of those freedom fighters who came before us and collaborate with one another to ensure their sacrifices were not in vain."

About the U.S. Hispanic Business Council

The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is a voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue.

