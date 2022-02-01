Fresco Unveils Its New All-Electric POD From Norway

Fresco XL
Fresco XL is an all-electric vehicle from Norway
Fresco Motors AS ("Fresco"), a Norwegian technology company, is pleased to unveil the new Fresco XL. Fresco XL is an all-electric vehicle with no internal combustion engine, allowing the driver to experience unadulterated power without the disruptive noise of a traditional car.
"We are beyond grateful for all of the attention Fresco XL has received," said Jakob Kirsebom Lanto, CFO & Member of the Board of Fresco. "Therefore, we are pleased to present target specifications and more information about our all-electric POD."
Fresco goes on to inform that Fresco XL will not only have an electric motor on each axle, but that it will also come with a driving range of approximately 1000 km per charge.
"Due to the harsh climates our customers are located in, we have chosen to equip each axle with their own electric motor," said Espen Kvalvik, CEO & Chairman of the Board of Fresco. "Not only will this standard equipment ensure better traction on slippery roads, but the all-wheel-drive (AWD) will make the Fresco XL off-road capable as well."
"The all-electric Fresco XL will come with an extra-large battery pack," said Adrian Kristofer Locklindh, COO & Member of the Board of Fresco. "As it will be double stacked, it will ensure approx. 1000 km of driving range per charge. In addition to a battery pack that solves the range anxiety problem, we are delighted to unveil that Fresco XL will come with aerodynamic rims, which will ensure a high energy efficiency."
In addition to these key features, Fresco mentions some practical applications their electric POD can be used in, such as becoming a backup unit in terms of an energy shortage and being able to use it as a camper.
"In the case you need some additional energy, hook up your Fresco XL to your house or cabin," said Adrian Kristofer Locklindh, COO & Member of the Board of Fresco. "Due to its rather large battery pack, it would essentially work as a backup unit, and as the Fresco XL is such an extra-large vehicle, you can quite easily use it for camping and road trips. All you need to do is pull down the seats to create a flat surface, put in your bedding and use it as a camper."
Learn more about Fresco and order the all-electric Fresco XL on www.frescomotors.com
Media Contact
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.