Fresco Unveils Its New All-Electric POD From Norway

Fresco Motors AS ("Fresco"), a Norwegian technology company, is pleased to unveil the new Fresco XL. Fresco XL is an all-electric vehicle with no internal combustion engine, allowing the driver to experience unadulterated power without the disruptive noise of a traditional car.

"We are beyond grateful for all of the attention Fresco XL has received," said Jakob Kirsebom Lanto, CFO & Member of the Board of Fresco. "Therefore, we are pleased to present target specifications and more information about our all-electric POD."

Fresco goes on to inform that Fresco XL will not only have an electric motor on each axle, but that it will also come with a driving range of approximately 1000 km per charge.

"Due to the harsh climates our customers are located in, we have chosen to equip each axle with their own electric motor," said Espen Kvalvik, CEO & Chairman of the Board of Fresco. "Not only will this standard equipment ensure better traction on slippery roads, but the all-wheel-drive (AWD) will make the Fresco XL off-road capable as well."

"The all-electric Fresco XL will come with an extra-large battery pack," said Adrian Kristofer Locklindh, COO & Member of the Board of Fresco. "As it will be double stacked, it will ensure approx. 1000 km of driving range per charge. In addition to a battery pack that solves the range anxiety problem, we are delighted to unveil that Fresco XL will come with aerodynamic rims, which will ensure a high energy efficiency."

In addition to these key features, Fresco mentions some practical applications their electric POD can be used in, such as becoming a backup unit in terms of an energy shortage and being able to use it as a camper.

"In the case you need some additional energy, hook up your Fresco XL to your house or cabin," said Adrian Kristofer Locklindh, COO & Member of the Board of Fresco. "Due to its rather large battery pack, it would essentially work as a backup unit, and as the Fresco XL is such an extra-large vehicle, you can quite easily use it for camping and road trips. All you need to do is pull down the seats to create a flat surface, put in your bedding and use it as a camper."

