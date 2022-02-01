Beal Law Firm Adds Another Board-Certified Family Law Attorney to Its Team

Bryan Ballew
Bryan Ballew, Senior Associate Attorney, Beal Law Firm, PLLC
Bryan Ballew, a Senior Associate Attorney with Beal Law Firm, PLLC, is now Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. This designation means that Ballew is recognized by the State Bar of Texas as an expert in Family Law. Family Law includes divorce, child custody, child support, alimony, grandparent rights, and much more.
As stated on the Texas Board of Legal Specialization (TBLS) website, "TBLS certifies lawyers and paralegals that have substantial, relevant experience in select areas of law, completed continuing legal education hours in the specialty area, and passed a rigorous exam. Consumers and organizations get the highest quality of legal services when working with Board Certified lawyers and paralegals."
Ballew has been a divorce and custody lawyer with Beal Law Firm for almost 10 years. Before that time, he worked on major Federal Litigation involving pharmaceuticals and other State-related claims, including family law, divorce, and custody.
Prior to law school, Ballew obtained two bachelor's degrees, one in 1992 from Stephen F. Austin University and one from the University of Texas at Tyler in 2004. Between those years, Ballew served for eight years in the United States Navy aboard a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier and was instrumental in the nuclear power program.
Ballew attended law school at Texas Wesleyan School of Law, which has now been renamed Texas A&M School of Law. He graduated with his Juris Doctorate in 2006 and began his legal career as a researcher and editor of noteworthy legal publications.
While at Beal Law Firm, Ballew received the State Bar of Texas Star of Achievement Award as a part of the Best Substantive Law Series - Dallas Bar Associate Headnotes for his work on an article entitled, "Recent Trends and questions in Family Law Settlements." The publication focused on the complex area of resolving divorce and custody litigation through written agreements and the ability to enforce or revoke those documents.
In addition to being a Board-Certified Specialist in Family Law, Ballew is a long-standing member of the College of the State Bar of Texas. The College is a "professional society of legal scholars." The College's website states that its members are "leaders in the Texas legal community and champions of legal education. Our members are committed to high ethical standards and improved training for all legal professionals."
Beal Law Firm, PLLC, is a Texas law practice that exclusively handles family law, divorce, child custody, spousal support, child support, grandparent rights, property division, relocation, and other related matters. The firm has 13 divorce, custody, and family law attorneys located in five offices in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and San Antonio, and handles cases state-wide. Beal Law Firm has represented clients in family law matters throughout Texas for almost thirty years.
Beal Law Firm has Southlake, Dallas, Fort Worth, Frisco, and San Antonio offices. Its family law attorneys can meet remotely or in person virtually anywhere in Texas.
Ballew can be reached through the Beal Law Firm website located at www.dfwdivorce.com For more information about Ballew or the Beal Law Firm, PLLC, contact Eric Beal, Senior Member and Founder at ebeal@dfwdivorce.com or 1-800-811-0380
