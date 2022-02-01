Virtuous Con 2022 Features Hollywood Lineup for Black History Month Virtual Convention

Virtuous Con Black Hisoty Month
Simone Missick, Prentice Penny, Cheo Hodari Coker, Tananarive Due
Virtuous Con, the virtual comic book, fantasy, and sci-fi convention, returns Feb. 12-13, 2022, from 11 a.m. ET-7 p.m. ET with Virtuous Con: Black History Month 2022. Accessible through the Virtuous Con website, the pandemic-safe event's theme this year is "A New Narrative," highlighting Black creators moving forward in the independent creative space. Brooklyn-based comic book shop Anyone Comics, indie comics publisher Best Jackett Press, and virtual event platform Remo are featured sponsors of the event.
Scheduled to appear is an award-winning lineup of creatives, including producer, showrunner and director Prentice Penny (Insecure, Uncorked, showrunner/writer/producer Cheo Hodari Coker (Marvel's Luke Cage, Creed II), novelist, screenwriter, and producer Tananarive Due (Horror Noire, The Twilight Zone) and actress and producer Simone Missick, star of All Rise (OWN), Altered Carbon (Netflix) and the first Black woman to portray a superhero on TV in Marvel's Luke Cage.
In addition, award-winning comic book scribe David F. Walker (Power Man and Iron Fist, Bitter Root, Naomi), actor, rapper, and producer Malcolm Barrett (The Boys, Timeless), New York Times Bestselling Author Jordan Ifueko (Raybearer), host, writer, and producer Angélique Roché (Marvel's Voices, Creative Quarantine), and award-winning fantasy author Kwame Mbalia (Tristan Strong, Black Boy Joy) have also been announced as special guests.
Virtuous Con: Black History Month's virtual floor show celebrates Black creatives. Four virtual "floors" will feature Indie artists and exhibitors dedicated to science fiction, fantasy, comic books, anime, and more in a live interactive virtual space, complete with virtual "booths" where vendors interact live with attendees about their products. This real-time interaction with convention-goers has positioned Virtuous Con as one of the most successful events in the genre space during the pandemic.
As a Black woman-owned convention, Virtuous Con: Black History Month has a special meaning for founder and award-winning author Cerece Rennie Murphy (The Order of the Seers, The Wolf Queen), "Often, for Black History Month, there is a focus on struggle and oppression," Murphy says, "but we really wanted to highlight creators who have been creating a new narrative of stories throughout their careers," Murphy says. "We're about leveraging creative freedom to expand the narratives and mediums where marginalized voices can thrive. Each of our vendors and guests is a shining example of that!"
Virtuous Con returns February 12 and 13, and tickets for Virtuous Con are available through their website at https://virtuouscon.com/
