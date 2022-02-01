Safe Harbor CPAs Announces Post on Tax Preparation for San Francisco High-Income Residents and Local Businesses Owners



tax preparation San Francisco

Recent legislation and possible inflation could negatively impact an individual's personal financial plan in the coming year.





Safe Harbor CPAs, a top-rated CPA firm in San Francisco at https://www.safeharborcpa.com/, is proud to announce a new post on tax preparation in the San Francisco region. New income tax legislation in California and the threat of inflation could impact so-called high-income Bay Area residents. The support of a knowledgeable, certified public accountant firm can help submit a fully-compliant tax return for a problem-free tax season.

"When it comes to tax increases and penalties for high-income earners, California is on a roll," explained Chun Wong, Managing Partner at Safe Harbor LLP. "Mix that with inflation, and this could be a tough year for San Francisco residents. My expert team of CPAs can help mitigate several problems by managing the confusing task of tax preparation."

Bay Area residents can review the new post by Safe Harbor CPA's on tax preparation in San Francisco for 2022 at https://www.safeharborcpa.com/post-on-tax-preparation-for-san-francisco-residents-amidst-inflation-announced-by-safe-harbor-cpas/. The CPA firm offers tax and bookkeeping services for high-income individuals and local business owners in the Bay Area. Tax preparation services include specialty taxes, expatriate, international and multi-state taxes. The skilled accountants can support local San Francisco businesses with a list of bookkeeping support, including the following: accounts payable, accounts receivable, payroll, W9 and 1099 processing, and other bookkeeping services. Safe Harbor also offers audited financials as well as tax advisory services. Interested persons can review the page for high-income individual tax solutions at https://www.safeharborcpa.com/individual-income-tax/.

EXPERT CPA TEAM MAKES TAX PREPARATION A PRIORITY IN SAN FRANCISCO FOR 2022

Here is the background on this release. Recent California legislation (to include a workaround for the state income tax deductions which have been limited to $10,000 since 2018) can change the direction of tax preparation and file for high-income earners in the San Francisco region. Tax rates may not have changed, but tax brackets have been adjusted to account for inflation. The adjustments could impact individuals with a personal income of more than $200,000.00 per year. Miscalculations on personal earnings may trigger tax penalties for a Bay Area resident. High-net-worth residents can benefit from speaking to a top-rated San Francisco CPA who is well-versed in current income tax legislation and strategies. Bay Area residents can find a skilled accountant nearby to help ensure tax preparation for San Francisco residents meets current tax filing standards.

ABOUT SAFE HARBOR LLP - A PROFESSIONAL CPA FIRM IN SAN FRANCISCO

Safe Harbor LLP (http://www.safeharborcpa.com) is a CPA firm that specializes in accounting and tax services for individuals and businesses throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and greater California.

