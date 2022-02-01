RVNC Alert: Thornton Law Firm Reminds Revance Therapeutics Investors of Securities Class Action

Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2022) - The Thornton Law Firm reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. RVNC. The case is currently in the lead plaintiff stage. Investors who purchased RVNC securities between November 25, 2019 and October 11, 2021 may contact the Thornton Law Firm's investor protection team by visiting www.tenlaw.com/cases/Revance-Therapeutics-Inc for more information. Investors may also email investors@tenlaw.com or call 617-531-3917.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: www.tenlaw.com/cases/Revance-Therapeutics-Inc

The case alleges that Revance and its senior executives made misleading statements to investors and failed to disclose that: (i) quality control deficiencies existed at Revance Therapeutics' manufacturing facility for DAXI; (ii) the foregoing deficiencies decreased the likelihood that the FDA would approve the DAXI BLA in its current form; and (iii) accordingly, it was unlikely that the DAXI BLA would obtain FDA approval within the timeframe Revance Therapeutics had represented to investors.

Interested Revance investors have until February 8, 2022 to retain counsel and apply to be a lead plaintiff if they are interested to do so. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other investor class members in managing the class action. Investors do not need to be a lead plaintiff in order to be a class member. If investors choose to take no action, they can remain an absent class member. The class has not yet been certified. Until certification occurs, investors are not represented by an attorney. Thornton Law Firm is not currently representing a plaintiff who filed a complaint but is investigating the case on behalf of investors interested in being a lead plaintiff.

