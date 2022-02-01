CSE Bulletin: Stock Split - Li-Metal Corp. (LIM)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 1 février/February 2022) - Li-Metal Corp. has announced a split in which existing shareholders of the Company will receive 4 common shares in exchange for every existing common share of the Company.
The shares will begin trading on a split basis (ex-distribution) on February 2, 2022.
Upon completion of the split, there will be approximately 154,953,828 shares issued and outstanding.
All open orders will be purged from the book at the market close on February 1, 2022. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the 4 for 1 stock split.
_________________________________
Li-Metal Corp. a annoncé une scission dans laquelle les actionnaires existants de la Société recevront 4 action ordinaire en échange de chaque action ordinaire existante de la Société.
Les actions commenceront à être négociées sur une base fractionnée (hors distribution) le 2 février 2022.
À la fin de la scission, il y aura environ 154 953 828 actions émises et en circulation.
Tous les ordres ouverts seront purgés du livre à la clôture du marché le 1 février 2022. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de saisir à nouveau leurs ordres en tenant compte du fractionnement d'actions 4 pour 1.
|Issuer/Émetteur :
|Li-Metal Corp.
|Symbol(s)/Symbole(s) :
|LIM
|Trading on a Split Basis/Négociation sur une base divisé :
|Le 2 février/February 2022
|Record Date/Date d'enregistrement :
|Le 3 février/February 2022
|CUSIP:
|50203F 20 5
|ISIN:
|CA 50203F 20 5 2
If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com
Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com
