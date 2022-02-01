First Solar Company News: Berger Montague Investigates Securities Fraud Allegations Against First Solar, Inc. (FSLR); Lead Plaintiff Deadline is March 8, 2022

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2022) - Berger Montague is investigating securities fraud allegations on behalf of investors who purchased the securities of First Solar, Inc. ("First Solar" or the "Company") FSLR between February 22, 2019 and February 20, 2020 (the "Class Period").

In 2017, First Solar launched a new PV solar panel module, the Series 6. At the time, First Solar laid out an "aggressive" Series 6 cost per watt reduction target and touted the success of the Series 6 program.

In October 2019, First Solar claimed that it was "slightly ahead of the roadmap." According to a recently filed lawsuit, this statement and similar representations made throughout the Class Period were false in that defendants knew or recklessly disregarded that the Series 6 solar module was not commercially ready at the time of its release.

On February 20, 2020, First Solar announced that it was exploring a sale of its Project Development business and acknowledged it was experiencing "challenges with regard to certain aspects of the overall cost per watt." The Company then stated it would no longer be disclosing a discrete cost per watt for its Series 6 units because customers had "start[ed] to hold [the Company] accountable to a cost-plus model … [a]nd so we have purposely moved away from giving a discrete cost per watt."

On this news, First Solar's stock declined $8.73 per share - nearly 15% - to close at $50.59 per share on February 21, 2021.

