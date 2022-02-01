Cloopen Group Holding Limited News: Berger Montague Investigates Securities Fraud Allegations Against Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS); Lead Plaintiff Deadline is February 8, 2022

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2022) - Berger Montague is investigating securities fraud allegations on behalf of investors who purchased the securities of Cloopen Group Holding Limited ("Cloopen" or the "Company") RAAS between February 6, 2021 through May 10, 2021 (the "Class Period").
If you purchased Cloopen securities during the Class Period, would like to discuss Berger Montague's investigation, or have questions concerning your rights or interests, please contact attorneys Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bm.net or (215) 875-3015, or Michael Dell'Angelo at mdellangelo@bm.net or (215) 875-3080 or visit: https://bergermontague.com/cases/berger-montague-investigates-securities-fraud-against-cloopen-group-holding-limited/.
Whistleblowers: Anyone with non-public information regarding Cloopen is encouraged to confidentially assist Berger Montague's investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under this program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent (30%) of recoveries obtained by the SEC. For more information, contact us.
Cloopen, based in Beijing, provides cloud-based communications solutions. On February 9, 2021, Cloopen conducted its U.S. initial public offering, selling 23 million American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") at $16.00 per ADS.
A recently-filed lawsuit accuses Cloopen of misleading investors about its prospects for growth and the state of its customer base. On March 26, 2021 - just six weeks after its IPO - Cloopen released its Q4 2020 results, reporting revenues of only $39.6 million ($2 million short of analyst consensus estimates), as well as a net loss of $46.8 million - which represented a 466% increase in net loss year-over-year. Cloopen blamed a "change in fair value of warrant liabilities of . . . US$34.4 million," as well as "an increase in the provision for doubtful accounts resulting from increased in accounts receivables." Following this news, Cloopen's ADS price fell $2.67 per ADS, or 18.52%, to close at $11.75 per ADS on March 26.
On May 10, 2021, the Company filed its 2020 annual report and revealed for the first time that its customer retention rate had fallen from 102.7% in 2019 to 86.8% by year-end 2020. In response, Cloopen's ADS price fell 6.47% to close at $8.97 per ADS.
Berger Montague, with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Washington, D.C., and San Diego, has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.
Contacts
Andrew Abramowitz, Senior Counsel
Berger Montague
(215) 875-3015
aabramowitz@bm.net
Michael Dell'Angelo, Executive Shareholder
Berger Montague
(215) 875-3080
mdellangelo@bm.net
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/112320
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.