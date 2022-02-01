The Methodical Group Names Ron Lippitt President of Search Division

The Methodical Group, a national information technology consulting company, recently named Ron Lippitt as President of its professional services division, known as Methodical Search. The Methodical Group strives to transform customer experience, enterprise efficiency, and effectiveness through operational excellence. Methodical Search offers a wide range of workforce solutions such as permanent placement, contract placement, independent contractor compliance, and payroll, as well as onshore, offshore, and hybrid placement solutions.
Lippitt joins Methodical Search with an expansive background in sales and operational leadership, fostering customer value through his strength in client service excellence and a philosophy around organizational holism. He was most recently an executive vice president for workforce solutions at AgileOne. He also spent part of his 20-year career in the human capital industry at Kelly OCG and Aquent. He is a proud graduate of the University of Michigan.
The newly created Methodical Search Division will fill two key missions for the Methodical Group as it sources talent for the organization's consulting practice, while also providing staffing and human capital solutions for a wide range of external clients.
"With decades of experience in human capital fulfillment, Ron leverages a wide array of talent and workforce solutions designed to empower clients with access to the right skills the moment they need it," said company president Josh Morris. "He is a great addition to the Methodical Group team."
The Methodical Group is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, but its employees and key contractors work remotely from around the globe. The company represents regional and national mid-sized companies as well as many members of the Fortune 500, including some of the best-known healthcare brands in the United States. For more information, visit MethodicalGroup.com.
Contact:
PR Manager
media@methodicalgroup.com
-end-
