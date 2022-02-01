Language Testing International Announces New CEO



LTI Logo

Language Testing International logo





TARRYTOWN, N.Y. - February 1, 2022 - (

)

Language Testing International® (LTI), the exclusive licensee of ACTFL, announced today that Tiziana Aime was appointed the new CEO, effective Feb. 1, 2022. An experienced business leader, Aime succeeds Helen Hamlyn, who retired on Jan. 31, 2022.

"Tiziana has successfully led LTI business strategy for the last five years. With her world language learning background, keen business acumen, inclusive leadership style, and strong track record of building successful digital language solutions, Tiziana is the best choice to lead LTI through its next phase of innovation and growth," said Hamlyn.

Aime joined LTI in 2017 as Vice President of Sales and Marketing and has recently served as Chief Revenue Officer, leading global sales, marketing, customer success, and R&D. As an executive at LTI, Aime has built a strong team and delivered excellent results. She has driven revenue growth, pursued strategic opportunities, and maintained LTI's position as the leader in the world language assessment space, distributing ACTFL proficiency assessments. Prior to joining LTI, Aime served as Vice President of Sales and Marketing at LingroLearning, as Senior Acquisitions Editor for the World Languages e-learning portfolio at Pearson, and as marketing manager and market specialist for World Languages at Wiley where her team received the 2009 Pacesetter Award for most successful new product launch and largest year-over-year percentage revenue growth.

"LTI's founders, Helen Hamlyn and Bob Katz, have built a forward-thinking language assessment company that, over the last 30 years, has been instrumental in bringing visibility to the bilingual and bicultural communities that LTI serves. As CEO, I am thrilled to build upon this solid foundation and lead this great organization as we continue to expand our technological footprint in the language assessment and learning space," said Aime.

Hamlyn co-founded LTI in 1992 with Bob Katz and has served as its CEO since 2016. A language proficiency expert and dedicated advocate for world language education, Hamlyn leaves a legacy of excellence and innovation in delivering the internationally recognized ACTFL language assessments. "At LTI, we are committed to delivering language assessments and credentials that support the learning and career goals of individuals, and the importance of multilingualism in the 21st century. Over the last 30 years, I have been very fortunate to have worked with so many dedicated and visionary world language learning and assessment advocates and professionals who have been part of the ACTFL proficiency movement," said Hamlyn.

"On behalf of the LTI executive team and all employees, I want to thank Helen for her leadership and dedication. For 30 years, LTI has been led by a purpose—to provide individuals with credentials that recognize their language ability so they can meet their education and career goals. LTI's success is in huge part due to Helen's vision and ceaseless commitment to supporting world language learning," said Jin Kim, LTI's CFO.

About LTI

Since 1992, Language Testing International (LTI) has been a leader in language proficiency testing for more than 120 languages in over 60 countries, delivering nearly a million tests annually. LTI is the exclusive licensee of ACTFL, a leader in development of proficiency-based teaching and testing solutions, with a membership of over 13,000 language educators and administrators. LTI's accredited ACTFL language assessments are widely recognized and accepted by major corporations, academic institutions, and government agencies. The tests administered by LTI come in all formats and include speaking, reading, writing, and listening. Each test is designed to properly determine the specific proficiency level of an individual and to provide a valid and defensible language credential.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: