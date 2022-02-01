Savantage Achieves ISO 20000-1:2018 Certification for Service Management System

Lisa Kazor, CEO and President of Savantage Solutions, announced today that the company has achieved ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 certification, which demonstrates the company's ability to manage the end-to-end delivery of IT services.
ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 is an international standard for IT service management that defines requirements for the development, implementation, monitoring, maintenance, and improvement of an IT service management system. Kazor stated, "This certification requires organizations to meet the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving its service management system. Our successful adoption of the standards demonstrates Savantage's focus on effectively delivering, measuring, and assessing performances of our IT Services, while continually improving our service management system."
In addition, Savantage previously achieved the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification for Information Security Management Systems, as well as the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System (QMS) certification.
About Savantage Solutions
Savantage Solutions is a woman-owned small business headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, that provides a wide range of consulting, integration, technology and support solutions and services to Federal agencies. A CMMI-DEV Level 3 rated company and an ISO 9001:2015 certified organization, Savantage is a leading provider of software development, business consulting and program management support services. A leading vendor for financial systems for Federal use, Savantage takes pride in its emphasis on service excellence. For more information, please contact Ayesha Rahman at 301-258-5600 or by email: arahman@savantage.net.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.