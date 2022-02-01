Medical Cannabis World Forum and Microdose Psychedelics Insights Are Proud to Announce the Launch of Plant Medicine Week

5th-8th April 2022, Malta is set to host the 1st Annual Plant Medicine Week, a gathering of the latest perspectives and advances from the medical cannabis and psychedelic medicine industries

Valletta, Malta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2022) - Medical Cannabis World Forum and Microdose Psychedelics Insights are proud to announce the launching of Plant Medicine Week. Taking place from April 5-8th, 2022 the event will recognize and advance plant medicine's potential to change society's approach to mental and physical health.

Through a mix of case-studies, panels, Q&A sessions, and exhibitions, attendees will gain a diverse and inspiring perspective of the latest advances from the medical cannabis and psychedelics industries.

''Malta has shown itself to be an island of innovation and creation. It's the perfect destination location to create our flagship European event format. Microdose has partnered with category leaders MedCann to bring all aspects of plant medicine under the same roof.

"PMW shall provide a European base camp for the emerging medical cannabis, CBD & psychedelic medicine industry to meet and be able to listen, learn, discuss & network with the leading figures from the industry from across the world.

"PMW home is Valletta, a cultural hot spot and the venue we have chosen provides a breathtaking backdrop to bring PMW to life. I can't wait to welcome you to my home country, Malta.'' - Richard Skaife, Exec Chair, Microdose & Founding Partner, The Conscious Fund.

This year's four-day conference will host Malta's top policymakers, international regulatory experts and global business leaders in the medical cannabis and psychedelics fields. The multi-faceted event will focus on 6 main pillars: medical, legislation, business, regulatory, education, and research.

Nicholas Spiteri, Director of The MedCann World Forum: "Medcann World Forum will continue to place the spotlight on Malta, it's medical cannabis legislation and business-friendly environment and highlight why the country is quickly becoming the leader in the European medical cannabis field.''

The local authorities fully support this sector and would like to open up into more segments, such as R&D and make Malta a centre of excellence in this regard.

Additional information about Plant Medicine Week including registration details, speakers are available at https://plantmedicineweek.com/.

Those interested in presenting at Plant Medicine Week may complete the application to become a speaker.

Companies interested in sponsoring the event may reach out to Daniela Pauli for more details or book a call. Brands interested in sponsoring CBD village and Medical Cannabis exhibition may reach out to Paul Raggett or book a call.

Notes to Editors

About Medical Cannabis World Forum

Medical Cannabis World Forum brings together global industry experts and professionals on the island of Malta, focused on Legislation, Business, Regulatory, Education & Research. It is a unique platform which enables Malta to be at the forefront of Europe.

About Microdose Psychedelic Insights

Microdose Psychedelic Insights aims to unlock the potential of psychedelics through Industry events, market intelligence, original, evidence-based content, strategy and community. We enable and empower society at large to make better, more mindful decisions about psychedelics and its intersection with healthcare, medicine and personal growth. We work with the industry's most influential stakeholders, some of the world's best-known brands and an unrivalled network of scientists, researchers, analysts, innovators, investors and advisors.

Press contact: kristina@microdose.buzz

