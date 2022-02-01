Laser Scanning Cargo Wrapped in Black Plastic is Now Obsolete

Black Plastic Dimensioning
Cargo Spectre's dimensioning technology can now accurately scan black plastic pallets in 3 seconds or less.
Cargo Spectre, a leading innovator in the global freight dimensioning industry, announced today that its advanced machine-learning scanning systems achieved industry-leading speeds in recording NTEP-certified dimensions of cargo with black plastic surfaces. The infrared technology's capabilities offer significant time and cost advantages over outdated laser-scanning systems.
"Because Cargo Spectre's machine-learning algorithm improves its accuracy with every scan, our system has an important advantage over others in the freight-scanning industry," said Cargo Spectre Co-founder and CEO Jason Joachim. "Our stationary, infrared system has learned to scan difficult, black plastic surfaces faster than any laser scanner in the world."
Black plastic surfaces have long posed a challenge for cargo-industry freight scanners. Laser scanners, in particular, require an unacceptably long time to complete dimensioning. Modern laser scanners must be mechanically articulated to reliably scan all sides of cargo with black plastic surfaces. This common, reflective surface can cause errors and slowdown, particularly when coupled with odd sizes and protrusions.
Cargo Spectre's advanced machine-learning system accurately records NTEP-certified freight dimensions faster than ever before with just one, stationary, infrared scanner, requiring far less space and time than a laser scanner. Each Cargo Spectre sensor collects data from millions of points simultaneously, rather than the single point scanned by a laser. As a result, reflective surfaces and protrusions pose no difficulty.
"IR scanners require less maintenance and are far easier to source parts for, making the cost of Cargo Spectre scanners significantly lower than laser scanners," Mr. Joachim said. "Lower-cost hardware combined with machine learning allows us to pass the savings on to our customers."
Using non-proprietary scales, cameras, and 3D scanners, Cargo Spectre's A.I. machine-learning software allows customers to optimize the speed of freight dimensioning with instantaneous, accurate scans of parcels and pallets. Measurements can be triggered with a weight sensor, a barcode scan or the single click of a button.
For more information on how Cargo Spectre's dimensioner systems save logistics companies time and money by automatically calculating dims and weight in seconds, please visit CargoSpectre.com.
About Cargo Spectre
Cargo Spectre automated dimensioner systems use A.I machine learning to accurately process and document thousands of pieces of freight a day with no downtime for maintenance. Our API connects effortlessly to some of the largest shipping and warehousing software providers in the world and enables our customers to operate our dimensioners and manage their data with ease.
CONTACT
Jason Joachim, CEO and Co-founder
Cargo Spectre
(833) 346-4357
jason.joachim@cargospectre.com
Images and logos for press usage can be downloaded from our press kit.
CLICK HERE
