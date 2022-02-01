Eva Live Announces Term Sheet to Acquire AdFlare

LOS ANGELES - February 1, 2022 - (

Eva Live Inc. GOAI (the "Company","Eva", or www.eva.live) is pleased to announce a Term Sheet to acquire AdFlare Inc. ("AdFlare").

AdFlare is an industry leader in the specialized online media industry of header bidding, also known as pre-bidding, a technology whereby publishers offer their inventory to multiple ad exchanges, advertisers, and agencies simultaneously, allowing them to place inventory in real-time, driving more consumer conversions for advertisers and revenue for publishers.

Per the Term Sheet, Eva will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of AdFlare, including all clients, revenue, technology, IP, and brand in exchange for two million (2,000,000) common shares of Eva.

AdFlare currently boasts over 40 partner networks, 7,500 publishers and over $110 million in gross revenue.* Eva expects to complete Due Diligence and proceed with entering into definitive agreements in the coming weeks.

Eva is an Artificial Intelligence-driven digital media buying platform. Beyond programmatic, it is the next generation of digital media buying, with a deeper contextual and predictive understanding of each consumer. Eva AI continually learns, eliminating ad fraud, lag, and error to produce unmatched digital advertising optimization and results.

David Boulette, Eva CEO, states, "Eva's Artificial Intelligence is designed to learn and improve the market needs where volume and speed of information render real-time human analysis infeasible. We have been working closely with AdFlare for the past few years and see this strategic acquisition as a means for Eva's AI technology to autonomously purchase ads and then deliver higher returns for both advertisers and publishers. For our clients, AdFlare, and Eva's shareholders, this acquisition is a win-win. This acquisition can drive bottom-line revenue for our operations team and serve our public company shareholders. By solving critical industry problems, our goal is to become a global leader through AI-driven digital media buying."

Since Eva's inception in 2015, the Company has grown from a startup in Los Angeles to an international powerhouse of the digital advertising world, covering 192 countries, processing 29 billion US searches per month, and over 11 billion local searches.

Through Eva's distribution partners and agencies, it currently directly or indirectly serves 40 of Fortune's top 100 companies, 70 of Advertising Age's 100 leading national advertisers, and 10,000 local as well as 5,000 national ad agencies as customers. Eva provides advertisers with a single, managed platform to deliver all forms of search, text, display, in-game, audio, and CTV/video ads across all devices and through all channels including Google, Facebook, Amazon, AOL, MSN, and through relationships with thousands of online publishers.

"Artificial Intelligence allows us to better understand the sales cycles and correlate our client's strategies and spending to achieve the results they expect," Mr. Boulette continues. "Other than the AI technology we've developed and deployed, a new measure of our success will be the shareholder value we create. We're looking forward to utilizing the new tools available to us in the public markets to achieve this success."

About AdFlare Inc.

AdFlare was established in 2014 and today is based in the UK, USA, and Dubai. A leader in the specialized field of Header Bidding, behind the scenes are digital monetization experts with decades of experience driving exceptional returns for publishers, advertisers, and network partners. With a deep contextual understanding in an array of ad technologies spanning search, display and video across mobile and desktop, we provide solutions to help all publishers drive revenue. A track record of delivering over 1 billion ad impressions a month and increasing AdX over Adsense CPM of over 30% with an average fill-rate of 99.9% in the U.S. market, AdFlare is a leader in the global header bidding market. For additional information please visit www.adflare.com. *

About Eva Live Inc.

Eva is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, USA. Eva is an AI-driven digital media buying platform. Beyond programmatic, it is the next generation of digital media buying, with a deeper contextual and predictive understanding of each consumer. Eva Ai continually learns, eliminating ad fraud, lag, and error to produce unmatched digital advertising optimization and results. Our goal is to become the world's leading AI-driven media buying platform. You can access additional information about Eva on the Company's website: www.eva.live.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements which may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements about our estimates of product sales, future costs and expenses, revenue and profitability; trends affecting marketing and advertising spends; trends affecting our financial condition and results of operations; our ability to attract and retain customers or achieve our targeted customer capacity; the availability and terms of capital financing; our ability to deliver our products and/or services on schedule; development of new product initiatives to enhance our brand; industry trends and the competitive environment; the impact of losing one or more senior executive and/or failing to attract additional key personnel; and other factors referenced in this document. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events are based on assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

*As per the info found on www.adflare.com

