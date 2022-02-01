Flores & Associates Announces Acquisition of ProBenefits

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - February 1, 2022 - (

Flores & Associates LLC, a premier provider of employer-sponsored reimbursement plans and COBRA/Direct Bill administration, is pleased to announce it has acquired ProBenefits, a top regional provider of compliance, reimbursement plan services, and COBRA for employers.

The addition of ProBenefits will strengthen Flores' compliance support capabilities and bring rich broker and client relationships that have been developed over its 30-year history to further Flores' goal of being the most admired benefits partner in the nation.

ProBenefits team members will become a part of the Flores team and continue to operate from the ProBenefits headquarters located in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The ProBenefits leadership team will also remain intact and will contribute significantly to Flores' future expansion goals.

"It is exciting to have such a tremendous group of professionals from ProBenefits become part of the Flores team. Their culture, work ethic and commitment to service are completely aligned with Flores' core values. With the addition of some new compliance capabilities from ProBenefits, we now are able to offer our broker partners and clients a much broader solution portfolio," said Flores CEO Jody Oliver.

Flores Executive Chairman Gary Trainor said, "ProBenefits represents the best of our industry with an exceptional practice of providing differentiated broker, client, and employee experiences. We are proud to say that our Flores' experiences-first philosophy is completely aligned."

"Flores is a very well-respected player in our industry, and I am pleased to bring the ProBenefits employees and clients to join such a strong organization. I look forward to all that we will be able to accomplish for our partners with our combined experience and expertise," said ProBenefits President Gary Knight.

About ProBenefits

ProBenefits is based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and provides services and support for FSAs, POPs, HRAs, HSAs, COBRA, Transportation Plans, and ERISA for over 2,700 employers in the region and beyond. As a team of knowledgeable and caring experts who are committed to doing things well and doing things right, ProBenefits empowers great organizations to carry out their own missions at a higher level and brings brokers, employers and participants the benefit of trust every day.

About Flores

Flores is a premier administrator of employer-sponsored reimbursement plans including Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Health Reimbursement Accounts (HRAs) and Commuter Benefit Accounts (CBAs) as well as Life Balanced lifestyle reimbursement accounts and Student Loan Repayment Assistance plans. In addition to these account-based benefit options, they also handle COBRA and other direct bill services to meet the compliance needs of the employers they serve. Based in Charlotte, NC, Flores has emerged as a leader in the CDHP market through a service model founded upon innovative technology, dedicated professionals, and an uncompromising commitment to remarkable service experiences. For more information, visit the Flores website and follow them on Linkedin.

